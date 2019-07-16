GoodFirms Ranked Best Software Providers from Various Categories for Q2 -2019

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Running a business is a challenging task as several activities need to be managed and performed daily. Today, there are many customized software available in the market with a number of benefits, including lower running costs, increased security, and many more.

These days, most of the entrepreneurs and organizations are adopting a wide range of software to streamline their business, bring efficiency and increase their productivity. But, many of the business owners are finding it difficult to fetch the right partner; therefore, GoodFirms.co has evaluated and curated the list of top-performing software providers from diverse segments of fields to assist the service seekers to meet the most excellent service providers.

Here you can check out the latest list of Top Performing Software Providers from different domain areas:

Best Student Information System Software:

Gradelink, Ellucian SIS, Skyward, Orbund, Beehively, CampusAnyware, EDUHAPPY, Schoolbox, Frontline SIS, PowerSchool

https://www.goodfirms.co/student-information-system-software/

Best Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software:

Limble CMMS, Fiix, Fracttal, UpKeep, Facili Works, Sockeye, CAFM Explorer, Mobility Work, Blue Mountain RAM, iMaint

https://www.goodfirms.co/cmms-software/

Best Expense Management Software:

Zoho Expense, Expensify, Certify Travel & Expense, Concur Expense, Fyle, Chrome River Technologies, Tallie, Rydoo, webexpenses, Finly.io

https://www.goodfirms.co/expense-management-software/

Best Insurance Agency Software:

HawkSoft CMS, Agency Matrix, NowCerts, Nexsure Agency Management, Brokerage Builder, Jenesis Software, Indio Technologies, AdminSeg, RateFactory, Ozone Insuria

https://www.goodfirms.co/insurance-agency-software/

Best Telemedicine Software:

Chiron Health, Doxy.me, Prognocis, Mendfamily, InTouch Health, eVisit, VSee, SnapMD, My telemedicine, Hale

https://www.goodfirms.co/telemedicine-software/

Best Onboarding Software:

BambooHR, ClearCompany, EMP Trust HR, ApplicantStack, HR Cloud, HROnboard, OnboardCentric, BerniePortal, BirdDogHR, iCIMS Onboard

https://www.goodfirms.co/onboarding-software/

Best Auto Dealer Software:

Frazer, DeskManager, DealerCenter, Dealertrack, AutoMatrix, Wayne Reaves Software, 4Dealership, DealersLink, DealerClick, Auto/mate

https://www.goodfirms.co/auto-dealer-software/

Best Utility Billing Software:

MuniBilling, WaterworksLMS, Quickwater, Starnik, FundView, Northstar, Jenworks, STW Utility Billing, Redline, CORE Utilities

https://www.goodfirms.co/utility-billing-software/

Best Proposal Management Software:

Privia, MiClient, Nusii, Proposal Kit, Bidsketch, GetAccept, Zbizlink, NiftyQuoter, BidMagic, eRep CPQ

https://www.goodfirms.co/proposal-management-software/

Best Catalog Management Software:

Salsify, Plytix, CatBase, Claritum, Kuali, Catsy, Zycus, InsiteCommerce, Coupa Storefront, Contalog

https://www.goodfirms.co/catalog-management-software/

GoodFirms, based in Washington, is a renowned B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It builds a bridge for the service seekers to connect them with the service providers to meet their project needs.

The analyst team of GoodFirms conducts the meticulous research to index the brilliant companies from across the world. In this assessment, the research squads follow three main key factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.

The above-mentioned elements are divided into several metrics such as identifying the complete portfolio that is from past to present, years of experience in their expertise area, strong online penetration and client reviews received for delivering their projects successfully.

Following the above methodology, all the agencies are assessed, compared to each other and provide them the scores that are out of total 60. According to the points, the firms are indexed in the list of the best software, top design & development companies and outstanding firms from all varied range of categories.

Furthermore, GoodFirms supports the service providers by asking them to take part in the research process and show the proof of their work delivered by them. Hence, then grab a chance to Get Listed in the catalog of top firms.

Getting listed at GoodFirms will help you attract more customers, increase your productivity, and enhance your business globally.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient software providers that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

