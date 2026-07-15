New rankings help businesses identify vetted vibe coding agencies as AI-assisted development adoption accelerates worldwide.

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is rapidly transforming software development, yet businesses often struggle to identify reliable vibe coding agencies amidst a growing market. Addressing this critical need, Goodfirms, a global rankings, ratings, and reviews platform, today announced the launch of a dedicated rankings and evaluation category, along with a company service guide, for vibe coding agencies. This new resource helps businesses select partners specializing in production-grade software built primarily through AI-assisted, prompt-driven development. The category currently features 280+ evaluated companies, updated as of June 10, 2026.

Goodfirms Ranks Top Vibe Coding Agencies

According to the Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2025, 84% of developers globally now use or plan to use AI coding generators, up from 76% in 2024. Gartner projects 60% of all new code will be AI-generated by the end of 2026.

"Vibe coding has moved from a buzzword to a genuine procurement decision," said Rachel Ray, Research Analyst at Goodfirms. "Businesses aren't just asking which agency can move fast anymore — they're asking which agency can move fast and deliver software that's secure, maintainable, and ready for real users. That's the gap our rankings are built to close."

Rigorous, Human-Verified Evaluation

Every agency in the new category is evaluated using Goodfirms' established research methodology, drawing on its base of 80,000+ listed technology and software development companies and 1.2M+ humanly vetted client reviews. Researchers speak directly with clients to confirm project details, timelines, and outcomes, and rankings weigh technical capability, delivery track record, and client satisfaction—not just self-reported claims.

This matters because AI-generated code doesn't come risk-free. Veracode's 2025 GenAI Code Security Report found that AI-generated code introduced OWASP Top 10-class security flaws in 45% of the samples tested, rising to 72% for Java. This is precisely the gap Goodfirms' vibe coding rankings close: researchers verify how each ranked agency reviews, tests, and hardens AI-generated code before production, so businesses can see which agencies pair AI velocity with real engineering discipline on the service guide.

Top 10 Vibe Coding Agencies vetted on Goodfirms (June 2026)

Orient Software Development Corp. — 5.0 (1 review) — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Probey Services — 4.9 (90 reviews) — New York, NY Royex Technologies — 4.9 (38 reviews) — Dubai , UAE Instinctools — 4.7 (27 reviews) — Potomac, United States IT Path Solutions — 4.8 (27 reviews) — Gandhinagar, India Attract Group — 5.0 (24 reviews) — Noida, India Groovy Web — 5.0 (23 reviews) — Toronto, Canada Prismetric — 4.7 (17 reviews) — Gandhinagar, India MetaDesign Solutions — 4.9 (16 reviews) — Ahmedabad, India Redwerk — 4.9 (15 reviews) — Mumbai, India

The full, continuously updated ranking of all 280+ agencies is available at Top Vibe Coding Companies.

About Goodfirms

Goodfirms is a global B2B platform for rankings, ratings, and reviews, helping businesses find and evaluate technology and service partners. Its listings span 80,000+ companies across software development, design, marketing, and IT services, backed by 80,000+ verified client reviews.

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