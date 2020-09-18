GoodFirms Recent Survey: Around 85.7% of Businesses Plans to Reopen Office with a Hybrid Model After Lockdown

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the months of lockdown, as the cases of COVID-19 pandemic flattens, many organizations and businesses are starting summoning their employees back to the Office. It is a challenging situation for the companies as well for employees. Firms must take ample measures to maintain a healthy working environment and motivate their workforce to drive towards their work with full enthusiasm.

Most of the businesses worldwide supported their Employees working amidst the Coronavirus pandemic to work from home to follow the social distancing and other precautions for everyone's safety. The companies have stood with their employees like a strong pillar for their workforce during the COVID-19.

Even today, when it's time to restart the businesses and help the employees join the Office, they are taking the assistance of Best HR Companies to build their ideal, balanced workforce and successfully meet the business goals.

But after the lockdown, there are multiple reasons employees are feeling anxious to start joining the Office like fear of getting sick, getting exposed to contaminated areas, lack of social distancing, traveling through the public transport, and much more.

Therefore, GoodFirms surveyed 168 businesses and employees worldwide to know what companies and employees are expecting to restart their work and get back to Office, and the key considerations in designing a return to work plan. The research is to help businesses take safety precautions and create a win-win situation for both employees and companies.

In this study of Getting Back To Work During COVID-19: Challenges And Considerations , about 85.7% of businesses plan to reopen the offices with a hybrid model. Most of the companies upvoted and said they would like to adopt hybrid models. It will help create a smooth working process by splitting the workforce between WFH and office-based employees by allowing their employees to decide where they want to work.

Around 71.4% of the businesses said they would ensure safe and healthy working conditions for their staff. 47.6% of employees expect the changes in office layout, and only 23.8% of the businesses are planning to have those changes. Companies are trying to figure out and streamline the operational strategies for reopening the Office by assisting highly acknowledged and best management consultancies firms .

