GoodFirms Research: Around 70% of Employees Will Opt for Hybrid Model in the Post-Covid

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During COVID-19 pandemic, it's the first time companies worldwide had to ask employees to work remotely for an extensive period. It is a means of practicing social distancing and preventing themselves from the Coronavirus outbreak.

These days, many companies have started investing in Best Remote Work Software . It is the easiest way to ensure all the projects are carried out on time and to the client's specifications. The alternative to this is that the firms work with multiple software tools, spreadsheets, and meetings.

In recent research by GoodFirms, around 88.9% of Employees choose to work remotely, and 46.6% of them said they would like to work in an office (partially). Apart from this, the study spotlights that most employees worldwide, who are 70% of them, will opt for hybrid models in the post-covid.

With the help of How Do Employees Prefer to Work Remotely? - Locations, Allowances & More research by GoodFirms can help the organizations to bring in the change in management to reimagine the future of their business and how employees can work and collaborate. The study highlights several points that will help the companies move as quickly as possible in an agile and adaptive manner.

GoodFirms performed the survey in which 500+ professionals across the world participated. It helped grab some insights about what kind of working model and locations they prefer, the types of allowances they require from their employer, practice holding meetings, and maintaining the time and performance for better productivity and allowances.

The survey participants are mainly males (71.4%), followed by females (27.8%). The participants belong to the ages: 18 - 24 (9%), 25-39 (70.8%), 40-59 (19%), and 60+ (1.2%). Respondents are from the United States (23.2%), United Kingdom (14%), Australia (13%), Canada (20%), India (13.8%), and Others (16%).

The employers and HR professionals can also use this study to know the employees' preferences on remote working and different locations. Ultimately they even understand what kind of compensation employees are expecting while working remotely. Thus, all these parameters can be a great asset to the employers and HR's to tackle remote work structurally and be quite successful.

