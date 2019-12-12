GoodFirms Reveals the Most Recommended iPhone and Android App Development Companies of 2019

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- These days, mobile app development is growing rapidly and actively expanding in every sector of fields. The mobile apps are providing excellent opportunities to various businesses to obtain a strong presence and reach out to the patrons globally.

According to GoodFirms Mobile App Download and Usage Report, it was discovered that 94.35% of them used social media apps, 75.81% use communications apps, 60.89% use business & finance apps, 46.37% use gaming apps, 43.15% use entertainment apps, 42074% use shopping apps, 41.94% use lifestyle apps, and 30.65% use educational apps.

In this survey, 450+ mobile app users participated from across worldwide to share their inputs of using mobile apps. The users who took part in this research were asked several questions regarding their mobile apps usage like phone device details, which app store they use and why, mobile app discovery and download, usage of apps done daily, monthly, dominating mobile app categories, app installing and deleting.

The entrepreneurs and app developers can go through this survey in detail to get a clear understanding of the common user habits and experience. This report can also help the businesses in the mobile app industry to market the right app for the targeted audiences.

Today, mobile apps have become one of the imperative parts of technology, which is working as a proficient way out for various businesses. Well, this has increased the demand for mobile apps among businesses and enterprises. Nowadays, most of the entrepreneurs are in search of best partners that can assist them to develop and design innovative and attractive apps for their brands. For the same reason, GoodFirms published the list of top mobile app development companies (iPhone and Android) from the USA, UK, New York, California, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Check out the Reliable Mobile App Development Companies Listed at GoodFirms:

Best Mobile App Developers (Android, iPhone, & iPad):

Chop Dawg, OpenXcell, Utility, Hidden Brains InfoTech, Cubix, Swenson He, Zco Corporation, RipenApps, Fueled, Promatics Technologies

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/platform/app-development

The top US Based Mobile App Development Companies:

Quy Technology, Konstant Infosolutions, The Sneakers Agency, DockYard, Inc, NMG, ISBX, Alphonic Network Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Zealous System, Blue Label Labs

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/country/app-development/us

Top Mobile App Development Companies in the UK:

TekRevol, Lean Apps GMBH, 7EDGE, Magora, Day1 Technologies, Mobulous, SoluLab, Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Octal IT Solution, Smartym Pro

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/country/app-development/gb

Top iPhone & iOS Application Development Companies:

New Line Technologies, Fluper Ltd, Techugo, AppSquadz Technologies Private Limited, Capermint Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Consagous Technologies, Next Big Technology (NBT), Parangat Technologies, Peerbits, MobileCoderz Technologies

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/platform/app-development/iphone

Best Android App Developers:

iCoderz Solutons Pvt. Ltd., The NineHertz, BrancoSoft Private Limited, Octal IT Solution, Algoworks, TechGropse Pvt. Ltd., MindInventory, Code Brew Labs, Agile Infoways Pvt. Ltd., Brainvire Infotech INC

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/platform/app-development/android

Top NYC App Developers (iPhone, Android & iPad):

AppsChopper, Dedicated Developers, Terasol Technologies, iQlance Solutions, getyoteam, sensussoft, S-PRO, Sunflower Lab, Dot Com Infoway, Innofied Solution

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/state/app-development/new-york

Top Mobile App Development Companies in California:

Vrinsoft Technology, BrainMobi, Magneto IT Solutions, Byteridge, Aryavrat Infotech Inc., Keyideas Infotech Private Limited, Fusion Informatics Limited, Nettechnocrats IT Services Pvt. Ltd., Appingine, Prismetric

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/state/app-development/california

Top Chicago App Developers:

Nextbrain Technologies, Aalpha Information Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Table XI, YSBM Froup, KitelyTech, inVerita, Wezom, Foxbox Digital, datarockets, Ziggle Tech

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/city/app-development/chicago

Best App Developers from Los Angeles (iPhone, Android & iPad):

Appingine, Suffescom Solutions, CodeBright, Citrusbits, Vipra Business Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd., Uptech, Sidebench, Artjoker Software, Nextware Technologies, Creative27

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/city/app-development/los-angeles

The above-disclosed catalog of best app development companies is based on GoodFirms several qualitative and quantitative measures.

GoodFirms.co is an internationally renowned B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It specifically focuses on helping the service seekers to meet the right partners that suit their budget and project needs. The research team of GoodFirms performs a strict methodology following numerous metrics. It includes three main key factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.

Each component is sub-divided into several parameters, such as verifying the complete portfolio to understand the background of every agency. It also determines the area of expertise, years of experience, strong market presence and client feedback.

Further, focusing on an overall assessment, each firm obtains the scores that are out of a total 60. Considering these points, all the service providers are indexed in the list of top development companies, best software and other organization from different segments of industries.

Additionally, GoodFirms encourages service providers to engage in the research process and show strong proof of work. Thus grab an opportunity to Get Listed for free in the catalog of top companies as per their proficiency. Companies who win the chance to be in the list of best agencies secure benefits such as to be more perceptible, be a magnet to new prospects, expand business globally and earn good profit.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient mobile app developers that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

