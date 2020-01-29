GoodFirms Reveals the Most Recommended Testing and Cloud Computing Service Providers - January 2020

The service seekers can get in touch with right A/B, QA, and testing service providers at GoodFirms These leading companies are recognized to undertake application software testing by putting a major emphasis on quality control, detecting errors and making the correction, while focusing on maximizing client's cost reduction.

Take a quick look at the Best Software Testing Firms listed at GoodFirms:

Top Software Testing Companies:

a1qa, QA Mentor, DeviQA, ImpactQA, Hidden Brains Infotech, Brights, Zymr, Inc., QualityLogic, UTOR - QA and Testing partner, Vyshnavi Information Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.

https://www.goodfirms.co/software-testing-companies

Top Software Testing Companies in the USA:

LambdaTest, KiwiQA Services, SimbirSoft, Algoworks, Redwerk, Alpha Information Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Nexsoftsys, Aryavrat Infotech Inc., QAwerk, AwsQuality

https://www.goodfirms.co/software-testing-companies/usa

Top A/B Testing Companies:

TechAffinity, Inc., Arsenaltech Pvt Ltd, Redian Software, Optimizely, Dynamic yield, Qubit, Think360 Studio, Kameleoon, Codoid Software Testing Company, Visual Website Optimizer (VWO).

https://www.goodfirms.co/software-testing-companies/ab

Top QA Testing Companies:

IntexSoft, ExpertsFromIndia, Algoworks, Cigniti Technologies Inc., Ciklum, Belatrix Software, Testlio, Testrig Technologies, Vascar Solutions, Kualitatem Inc.

https://www.goodfirms.co/software-testing-companies/qa

At the same time, GoodFirms has also published the newly evaluated catalog of top cloud computing service Providers for delivering optimal solutions from consulting, architecture, design, and implementation to management-monitoring.

Cloud computing has become the leading disruptive trends and strategic technologies in this era that provides a new IT delivery model with several benefits. It has also made security, risk management, and maintaining your IT systems more manageable.

Here is the list of Top Cloud Providers at GoodFirms:

Top Cloud Computing Companies:

Zymr, Inc., Ballard Chalmers, Cyber Infrastructure Inc., ServiceNow, Salesforce, IBM, Ocatall IT Solutions, ExpertsFromIndia, ELEKS, Seamgen

https://www.goodfirms.co/cloud-computing-companies

Top Cloud Computing Companies in the United States:

IT Svit, Vrinsoft Technology, Endive Software, Navtech, Tudip Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Biz4Solutions LLC, X-Byte Enterprise Crawling, WebCreta Technologies, Neebal Technologies, Octobot.

https://www.goodfirms.co/cloud-computing-companies/usa

Best Hybrid Cloud Computing Companies:

Parangat Technologies, Microsoft, Logicalis, Netmagic, PC Solutions, ServerCentral, Virtustream, De Facto Infotech, PCM Canada, Cetrom

https://www.goodfirms.co/cloud-computing-companies/hybrid

Top Software as a Service (SaaS) Companies:

RESTGroup, Trigent, Kezber, Carmatec Global, Mono, Fordway, Doublehorn, Reckonsys Tech Labs Private Limited, RightScale, Qualys.

https://www.goodfirms.co/cloud-computing-companies/saas

Washington based GoodFirms is a leading and well renowned B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It aims to associate the service seekers with the right partners that fit in their budget and needs. The analyst team of GoodFirms evaluates each firm with multiple research factors. The research process includes three main criteria that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.

These elements are subdivided into several metrics to scrutinize every firm, such as determining their years of experience in their proficiency, past and present portfolio, online presence and reviews received from their patrons. Thus, focusing on the overall research process, each of them is given a set of scores that are out of a total of 60. Hence, considering these points, all the service providers are listed in the list of top development companies, best software and other organization from various industries.

Additionally, GoodFirms invites the service providers to take part in the research process and present the work done by them. Thus, obtain an opportunity to Get Listed in the list of top companies as per the categories. Securing a strong position among the catalog of best companies at GoodFirms will increase the chances of getting in touch with new prospects, increase productivity, and enhance the business globally.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient testing companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Rachael Ray

(360) 326-2243

rachael@goodfirms.co

