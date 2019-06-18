GoodFirms Survey: Around 82% of Marketers Witnessed a Boost in Sales Leveraging PPC Ads

In this GoodFirms survey, there were about 100+ participants who assisted in getting through the most effective techniques of marketing by sharing their valuable knowledge about advertising and promoting ecommerce businesses.

According to this survey, 82.08% of them believe that PPC is the most excellent tactic for an online business to grow and expand their influence. PPC is a great tool for small e-store to enhance their industry online and offline too.

Many business owners are aware that properly investing in top PPC Agencies will be more profitable as you will get a great opportunity to place the brand, product or service in front of the targeted audience with a specific keyword or behavior.

As per this research the second best marketing technique for small e-store businesses is Content marketing with 74.66%. Using this strategy, you will be able to educate your customers about your products and services in detail. This will further assist you in building trust as well as encourage conversions by providing consumers the information they need about your business.

Online stores by hiring brilliant Content Creation Agencies are getting successful in putting up trust, produce leads, and cultivating customer loyalty.

About 67.26 % of them supported social media stands third in this survey; participants said this is also the best way to distribute valuable, relevant, and consistent content to attract new customers for the online store. You can reach the top SMM Companies that are assisting the ecommerce businesses to boost engagement metrics, promote their products, and build their brands presence.

The fourth best strategy for ecommerce business, with 46.62% is Email Marketing. It can help you reach a large audience, create meaningful relationships with your customers, and grow your small online store. The reliable Email Marketing Companies provides flawless services to the ecommerce stores to present more opportunities for your business that can drive results and grow revenue.

Washington DC-based GoodFirms.co is a worldwide renowned B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It endeavors to connect the service seekers with the most excellent firms that are evaluated and indexed in the list of top companies as per their categories.

GoodFirms analyst squad performs a strict methodology to find the best firms. This research process includes three main components that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. Further, each element is divided into sub-categories to assess all the firms, such as identifying every agency past and present portfolio, years of experience, market penetration, and client's feedback.

Considering the above metrics, all the companies are evaluated, compared with each other and then give them the scores that are out of total 60. Hence, according to these points index every agency in the list of top Ecommerce Development Companies, outstanding design firms, best software, and other service providers as per their expertise area.

Moreover, GoodFirms encourage the service providers to participate in the on-going research and show the proof of their strong work record. Therefore, get a chance to Get Listed in the catalog of top companies.

Getting listed at GoodFirms will give you an opportunity to spread your wings and reach a targeted audience as well as grow your business globally.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient digital marketing that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Rachael Ray

(360) 326-2243

rachael@goodfirms.co

Related Links

https://www.goodfirms.co

SOURCE GoodFirms

Related Links

https://www.goodfirms.co

