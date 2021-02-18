GoodFirms Survey: Around 86.9% Believes Embracing Diversity and Inclusion Help in Enhancing Productivity and Improve Business Value

Diversity and Inclusion integrated at the workplace helps in improving employee engagement, increase productivity, etc. Tweet this

The implementation of diversity and Inclusion in business or organization can bring numerous benefits to brand and reputation enhancement. Diversity in the workplace is significant for employees as it manifests itself in many forms to build importance for the company, enhance profitability and opportunities for workers.

According to the GoodFirms survey " Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace: Impacts and Requirements ," 86.9% of companies stated that integrating diversity and Inclusion has helped enhance productivity and improve business value. 80.8% have voted up for better culture, 76.9% said increased innovation. Around 71% gained personal growth, 63.9% saw improvement in business values, and 52.2% improved reputation.

In this GoodFirms survey, 510+ employees worldwide participated to share the characteristics and impact of diversity and Inclusion in the workplace. And what initiatives can be taken for the same. The participants were asked questions about diversity and Inclusion at their workplace. Starting with rating their workplace for being diverse and inclusive, the respondents were asked to state the characteristics of such a workplace, and the initiatives that can be taken to make a workplace diverse and inclusive. Moreover, the participants were asked to state the major impact of an inclusive culture and who plays a significant role in creating one.

The survey participants are primarily males (67.1%), along with females (32.2%). When it comes to the age groups distribution among the respondents, 7.5% are Gen Z (18-24), 59.2% are Millennials (25-39), 31.6% are Gen X (40-59), and the remaining 1.8% are Baby Boomers (60+).

Apart from these demographics, the survey participants came from diverse geographical locations like the United States (36.9%), Canada (13.7%), Australia (7.6%), United Kingdom (2.5%), and India (15.9%).

