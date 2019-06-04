GoodFirms Unlocks Software Leaders from Varied Industry Sectors

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Start-ups, small, big and all types of businesses have landed up in the era of the paperless office as the use of business software has increased for providing smooth and effective running of the business. Today, GoodFirms.co has featured the leaders from various most popular software's such as live chat, help desk, content management, email marketing, training, business process management, customer service, classroom management, e-learning software, and knowledge management software that are used by the varied sectors of industries.

Here you can take a sneak peek at the list of Software leaders providing wide-range of systems as per the needs of various segments of industries:

Best Live Chat Software:

Chatra, Tawk.to, Snapengage, Tidio, Livechat, LiveConnect, LiveZilla, Intercom, Acquire, Zoho SalesIQ, LivProp

https://www.goodfirms.co/live-chat-software/

Best Help Desk Software

ManageEngine ServiceDesk, Wix Answers, Cayzu, Hesk, Zendesk Support, Liberum Help Desk, os Ticket, Katak Support, HelpDeskZ, UVdesk

https://www.goodfirms.co/help-desk-software/

Best Content Management Software

HyperCMS, Joomla, Drupal, TYPO3, django CMS, concrete5, Grav, OpenCMS, Zenario, C1 CMS

https://www.goodfirms.co/content-management-software/

Best Email Marketing Software:

Campaign Monitor, Moosend, Zero Bounce, EmailOctopus, Omnisend, Phonexa, Gist, SendGrid, QuickMail, Getresponse

https://www.goodfirms.co/email-marketing-software/

Best Training Software:

Ezzely, Coggno Inc., Training Orchestra, Romy LMS, Zoho Show Time, Litmos, Edmodo, Talent LMS, Lessonly, WizIQ

https://www.goodfirms.co/training-software/

Best Business Process Management (BPM) Software:

ELMA BPM, Flowmingo, Bexio, Axonator, Leysha, Botstatz, Bizex, Cflow, Flowlu, Signavio Process Manager

https://www.goodfirms.co/business-process-management-software/

Best Customer Service Software:

Service Hub, Samanage, BotPenguin, Giva, HelpSpot, Kayako, osTicket, Zendesk Support, TeamSupport, Zoho Desk

https://www.goodfirms.co/customer-service-software/

Best Classroom Management Software:

Veyon, LanSchool Air, Eliademy, TeacherEase, Dyknow, NetSupport School, Classroom Management Software, Top Hat Classroom, Blackboard Classroom, LanSchool

https://www.goodfirms.co/classroom-management-software/

Best e-Learning Software:

Dokeos, ProProfs Quiz Maker, eLucid, SmartSchool, Adobe elearning, Elucidat, Udemy, Coursera, Codecademy, Quizlet

https://www.goodfirms.co/elearning-software/

Best Knowledge Management Software:

myBase, Piggydb, kwoksys, phpMyFAQ, eXo, Documize, Astute Knowledge, PHPKB, KBPublisher, Zendesk Guide

https://www.goodfirms.co/knowledge-management-software/

The integration of software according to the needs of the organization will give you a deep understanding about the performance of the business, track and record every activity as well as help you to strategize the goals to drive your business more efficiently and to gain optimal results.

GoodFirms is a globally renowned B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It builds the bridge for service seekers to associate with the top companies from varied categories or best software providers for their project requirements. The analyst team of GoodFirms evaluate each firm and then index them in the list of most excellent agencies. Here, GoodFirms squad follows a rigorous research process which includes three main criteria's that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.

These elements also integrate several qualitative and quantitative metrics such as identifying the complete portfolio to have a clear idea about the background of every firm, years of experience in the domain area, solid market penetration, and client reviews.

After assessing every company with the statistics as mentioned above, the firms are compared with each other and then provide them the scores that are out of total 60. Hence, then index them in the list of top development companies, best software, and brilliant firms as per their proficiency.

Furthermore, GoodFirms boost the service providers by asking them to engage in the research process and show the evidence of their credibility and ability to deliver work. Thus, grab an opportunity to Get Listed among the list of top companies according to the expertise area.

Getting listed at GoodFirms will increase the chances to attract new customers and grow your business globally.

