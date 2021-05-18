GoodGirlPR and Rolling Out Magazine Present Black Artist in a White World - An Exhibit

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known art public relations firm GoodGirlPR is pleased to announce its "Black Artist in a White World" exhibit in collaboration with Rolling Out Magazine from May 15 – June 15, 2021. The month-long exhibit is a survey of Black artists who create through the deep love of their culture.

GoodGirlPR Mellow Mood by Gwendolyn Aqui-Brooks

For thousands of years, Black artists have inspired American and European art, culture, music, and design. Despite their proven genius, these artists are exploited, and their impact is minimized while others take credit for their ideas. Many creatives of color have found that representation by blue-chip art galleries, an IVY league education, or a cosign by a White artist is the only way to achieve true success in the art world – which does not have to be the case if Black people create and control their own narrative through collective economics and support.

GoodGirlPR and Rolling Out will be hosting an exhibition of gifted works from both emerging and mid-career Black artists such as Abi Salami, Ronnie Rob, Bianca Batlle Nguema, Tigner Rand, Bernard W. Brooks, Gwendolyn Aqui-Brooks, and Michelle Johnson Lee. Not only will the show showcase artwork that exudes a passion and dedication for art but also an inherent appreciation for Black culture as well. "I am ecstatic about curating my first exhibit alone, but I am up for the challenge. I truly hope it makes a difference," says Nickie Robinson, Founder of GoodGirlPR.

To preview the "Black Artist in a White World" exhibit, visit https://artspaces.kunstmatrix.com/en/node/6419359.

