GoodGirlPR and Sugarcane to Host INVISIBLE Exhibit

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black experience holds a particularly unique perspective on the world we live in today. Yet throughout history, Black artists often have lacked recognition for their contributions to art, music, design, and innovation. Serving as a digital destination for a wide range of talent, Sugarcane Global Media is collaborating with GoodGirlPR to present and announce the unveiling of its virtual exhibit, INVISIBLE.

Invisible Exhibit Flyer Nickie Robinson, Founder of GoodGirlPR/Art Curator

From Feb. 3, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2021, GoodGirlPR and Sugarcane will be hosting an exhibition and sale of gifted works from both emerging and mid-career Black artists. Most of the artists to be featured in the exhibition have been represented by GoodGirlPR and interviewed by Sugarcane Magazine. Not only does the show showcase pieces that exude a passion and dedication for art, but deep love and appreciation for Black culture as well.

"The purpose of INVISIBLE is to illustrate the value of Black artists and uplift their ideas, which are often suppressed or stolen," says Nickie Robinson, Founder of GoodGirlPR and up and coming art curator. The collection speaks to the heights and the realities of human emotion, ranging from struggle and triumph to grief and heartbreak. GoodGirlPR and Sugarcane will continue to support all forms of Black expression and creativity by providing this space for Black artists simply to be seen. Join us in recognizing their works as historical markers of the modern Black experience. For more details on the INVISIBLE exhibit, www.invisibleexhibit.com.

Contact:

Nickie Robinson

9179295500

[email protected]

SOURCE GoodGirlPR

Related Links

http://www.invisibleexhibit.com

