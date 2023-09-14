GoodGoblin.ai: Transforming the College Application Landscape with AI for Over 9,500 Global Students

News provided by

GoodGoblin.ai

14 Sep, 2023, 07:46 ET

GoodGoblin.ai democratizes US college admissions using top-tier AI, offering an innovative, accessible application platform.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodGoblin.ai, the AI-powered platform designed to simplify and elevate the college application experience, has effectively empowered more than 9,500 students spanning the US, India, Europe, and other regions. Catering to those deterred by the costs or unconvinced by the value of traditional college consultants, the platform offers a more equitable, efficient, and superior approach to college admissions help.

"From our inception, we've reached out to students from 28 diverse countries, providing them with unparalleled tools to craft standout essays and streamline their entire application journey," says Ashish Bhargava, Co-Founder of GoodGoblin.ai.

GoodGoblin.ai's impact resonates beyond mere numbers: a significant 325% surge in users and feedback indicating that 92% of users found the process more organized underscores GoodGoblin.ai's impact.

Through a blend of human creativity and cutting-edge AI, the platform empowers students from anywhere worldwide to represent themselves in US college applications. Beyond mere spelling and grammar checks, it enables students to bring authenticity to the forefront of their essays.

"GoodGoblin.ai isn't in the business of writing essays for students," Bhargava clarifies. "Our purpose is to guide, offer narrative suggestions, and help students discover their true voice."

Benefits You'll Love:

  • Dashboard Simplified: Intuitively manage deadlines, college choices, and essay drafts.
  • Stress-Free Applications: Streamline your process for a smoother experience.
  • AI-Powered Essay Guidance: Tailored insights to help you highlight your story authentically.
  • Advanced Essay Review: Ensure your essays shine with cutting-edge AI checks.

Committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, GoodGoblin.ai has incorporated six state-of-the-art LLM models within its platform, reinforcing its dedication to providing only the best AI technology.

"Our mission is unequivocal," states Bhargava. "We are set on democratizing the college admissions process, extending elite-level guidance to all students, regardless of their financial capabilities."

High school senior Jessica Lin opines, "The convenience of having a single platform to consolidate colleges, essays, and personal stories, and that too without any cost, revolutionized my application experience." Echoing this, recent applicant Sophia Martinez shares, "GoodGoblin.ai bridged the gap between my European insights and US college expectations seamlessly."

Dive deeper into GoodGoblin.ai's methodologies by exploring their insightful blogs:

"As our platform continues to evolve, our pledge remains consistent: to amplify students' unique voices worldwide, without ever eclipsing them," asserts Bhargava.

Highlighting its cost-effective approach and the substantial benefits of its free tier, the platform has earned notable endorsements. College counselor Robert Yang emphatically suggests, " I urge every high schooler entering their senior year to leverage GoodGoblin.ai's free resources. The advantages are truly game-changing."

To embark on your college application journey or to learn more, visit https://www.goodgoblin.ai/.

About GoodGoblin.ai

GoodGoblin.ai is an innovative and affordable AI platform that revolutionizes the college application process. Designed for students worldwide aspiring to attend US colleges, GoodGoblin.ai harnesses the power of advanced AI to streamline applications and helps you create compelling, personalized essays. We create personalized AI models that assist you in creating distinctive essays for each college prompt. We also provide AI integrity checks to authenticate the originality of your essay. We aim to make the application process more efficient and stress-free and significantly increase the chances of securing dream college admissions. Our mission is to democratize access to higher education, equipping every student with the tools needed to showcase their strengths and potential regardless of background.

Press Contact:
Lisa Connley 
4085024862
https://www.goodgoblin.ai/

SOURCE GoodGoblin.ai

