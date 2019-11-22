Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Announces Partnership with Global Electronic Technology

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the leader in hot rod & custom car events across the United States, announces a long-term partnership with Torrance, CA based Global Electronic Technology. The new partnership, launching January 1, 2020, solidifies and designates the global provider of credit card processing solutions and services as the Official Credit Card Processing partner of Goodguys.

Global Electronic Technology, with over two decades of experience providing customers with cutting-edge credit card processing solutions and flawless customer service, joins the Goodguys family to provide easy and seamless credit card processing transactions both in the office and at the event for ticketing, registration and merchandise sales functions. Global Electronic Technology, currently a primary sponsor in the NHRA Funny Car ranks, is branching out to the hot rod & custom car market with Goodguys, bringing together two respected corporate brands. Global Electronic Technology is no stranger to large-scale automotive events, currently leading the way with sponsorship of several NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series professional teams, including Shawn Langdon's Global Electronic Technology Funny Car.

"Where else would the #FastestNameInCreditCardProcessing look to expand in the auto industry than to partner with the largest association of street rod, custom car and show car fanatics in the country?" said Steve Bryson, founder and CEO of Global Electronic Technology.

"We know that many of the 70,000-plus members of Goodguys are also business owners," Bryson said. "We look forward to showing those business owners the same great service, low fees, secure transactions and industry-leading technology our current partners have enjoyed for years. When you process with Global Electronic Technology, you're not just a client, you're part of the family."

"We're thrilled with the opportunity to partner with such a reputable company in our efforts to produce seamless and secure credit card transactions for us and our customers. With 24/7 support, convenient chargeback solutions and low processing fees, we're confident Goodguys, our customers and our business partners are in good hands," said Andrew Ebel, VP Business Operations for Goodguys.

