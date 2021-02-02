GoodHemp™ Seed Varieties Earn AOSCA Certification

"In an emerging industry such as hemp, where variable quality of seed has historically plagued growers, being able to provide the quality assurance that AOSCA certification brings is critical," said Randy Shultz, Ph.D., chief technology officer of Arcadia Biosciences. "We are pleased to be setting the bar for quality, uniformity and performance in the hemp seed industry and look forward to supporting growers with superior genetics to enable successful outcomes for them and for the industry as a whole."

"The goal of seed certification is to maintain varietal purity to ensure that growers receive the pure, high quality seed they expect," said Chet Boruff, chief executive officer of AOSCA. "Hemp varieties that have successfully passed through the AOSCA variety review process are eligible for the production of certified hemp seed, transplants or clones, following AOSCA standards. The variety review is conducted by representatives of seed certifying agencies, academia, the seed industry and USDA, following requirements established in the U.S Seed Act, to make certain new varieties are distinct, uniform and stable," Boruff explained.

"AOSCA certification signifies to the industry that GoodHemp seed is produced to the highest standards for genetic purity, uniformity, high germination and feminization rates and varietal identity. It also enables sales in states such as Florida, that require AOSCA certified hemp seed for planting," said Shultz.

The four AOSCA-certified GoodHemp varieties are:

Umpqua : CBD dominant, early photoperiod variety for both the smokable and CBD extraction markets. Prized for its unique terpene profile. (Available now.)

: CBD dominant, early photoperiod variety for both the smokable and CBD extraction markets. Prized for its unique terpene profile. (Available now.) Rogue : CBD dominant, high yielding intermediate photoperiod variety for the CBD extraction markets. Brings exceptional yields under low planting densities. (Available now.)

: CBD dominant, high yielding intermediate photoperiod variety for the CBD extraction markets. Brings exceptional yields under low planting densities. (Available now.) Santiam : CBD dominant, early photoperiod variety with exceptional utility in northern latitudes for both the smokable and CBD extraction markets. Delivers step change yield potential. (Available now.)

: CBD dominant, early photoperiod variety with exceptional utility in northern latitudes for both the smokable and CBD extraction markets. Delivers step change yield potential. (Available now.) Potomac: CBD dominant, full season photoperiod. Produces large plants and a heavy yield, best suited for biomass. (Available soon.)

GoodHemp is Arcadia's commercial portfolio of genetically superior hemp seeds, transplants and extracts introduced in 2019. Since then, Arcadia has been rapid-prototyping novel non-GM hemp varieties that target quality and performance characteristics highly desired by growers to overcome their greatest challenges – working directly with them in field deployment and monitoring to accelerate their speed to success. This new and proprietary discovery process, ArcaTech™, combines Arcadia's modern breeding science and genomics technology with real-time market intelligence from the field.

For more information about GoodHemp's unique seed varieties, visit www.growgoodhemp.com .

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodHempTM seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, transplants and extracts, applying the company's proprietary crop innovation technology, ArcaTech™, to an emerging crop. The company's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the AOSCA certification and the impact of that on Arcadia's business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Arcadia's ability to meet AOSCA's "Blue Tag" standards in future hemp seed production lots; Arcadia's and its partners' and affiliates' ability to develop commercial products incorporating their traits, and complete the regulatory review process for such products; Arcadia's compliance with laws and regulations that impact Arcadia's business, and changes to such laws and regulations; Arcadia's future capital requirements and ability to satisfy its capital needs; Arcadia's ability to develop, enforce and defend its intellectual property rights; and the other risks set forth in Arcadia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks set forth in Arcadia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Instagram: GrowGoodHemp

LinkedIn: Arcadia Biosciences

Twitter: @ArcadiaAg

SOURCE Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

https://arcadiabio.com/

