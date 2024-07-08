Goodix Launches Its Latest Automotive-Grade Bluetooth LE SoC and CGM Solutions at electronica China 2024

SHENZHEN, China, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodix Technology today unveiled its Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) solutions and automotive-grade Bluetooth LE SoC at the electronica China 2024. Demonstrating a dedication to innovation in sensing and wireless technology, Goodix showcased its latest offerings and commercial accomplishments, further driving the adoption of emerging applications in the healthcare and automotive electronics sectors.

One-Stop CGM Solutions for More Convenient Health Management

Incorporating blood glucose monitoring into compact and portable smart wearable devices is becoming a major trend. The application provides real-time, convenient, and accurate data reports and health guidance for people monitoring their blood sugar levels. According to a recent report by Grand View Research, the global CGM device market size was approximately $4.6 billion in 2023, with an expected compound annual growth rate of 7.19% from 2024 to 2030. Targeting this emerging market, Goodix launched a one-stop solution featuring a Bluetooth LE SoC and an electrochemical Analog Front-end (AFE). This solution enables CGM products in achieving high precision, long battery life, compact design, reducing the time to market for product development.

The AFE supports electrochemical applications with up to four electrodes and offers current detection accuracy up to one-thousandth. It also includes temperature measurement and electrode anomaly detection for enhanced functionality. The Bluetooth LE SoC, developed for CGM applications, features multiple customized functions such as integrated a low-power switch to reduce energy consumption during ship mode. The SoC supports a wide input voltage range (1.2V-3.6V) to meet diverse product requirements. Through outstanding low-power IC design and system optimization, this solution ensures long battery life. The ultra-small chip size with the simple BOM allows for a more compact design and lighter, more comfortable wear.

Automotive-Grade Bluetooth LE SoC Empowering Emerging In-Vehicle Wireless Applications

The rapidly evolving Bluetooth technology is swiftly driving the adoption of emerging applications such as digital car keys, tire pressure monitoring system(TPMS), and wireless battery management, becoming a powerful force in building a connected vehicle ecosystem. At the exhibition, Goodix introduced the GR5405, its automotive-grade Bluetooth LE SoC compliant with the AEC-Q100 Grade 2 standard. With exceptional RF and low-power consumption, rich peripheral resources, and Bluetooth LE link sniffer solution, GR5405 brings a range of new features and functionalities to automotive wireless applications, meeting the demands for comfortability, reliability and safety.

For digital key system applications, Goodix will soon launch a product series supporting the latest Bluetooth Channel Sounding standards. This series focuses on higher integration and enhanced security, accelerating the development and market launch of customer products.

About Goodix

Goodix Technology (603160.SH) is an integrated solution provider for applications based on IC design and software development offering industry-leading software and hardware semiconductor solutions for smart devices, IoT applications, and automotive electronics.