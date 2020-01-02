GoodJanes' Revolutionary Kiss My Lash Mirror Bundle Expands Retail Distribution Across the United States

DALLAS, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodJanes' Kiss My Lash Mirror Bundle has expanded retail distribution across the United States. The Kiss My Lash Mirror is now sold in 650 select Kroger Marketplace and Fred Myers stores across the United States, select Drug Emporium stores, Walmart, select beauty supply stores as well as salons and spas in Dallas and Colorado.

GoodJanes Beauty CEO & KissMyLashMirror Inventor Janelle Friedman with her revolutionary KissMyLash Mirror. GoodJanes Beauty is renowned for its naturally-derived skin care line made of fruit and plant stemcells.

The Kiss My Lash Mirror is a triangulated mirror that lets the user see both the upper and lower lashes from all angles for effortless make-up and false eyelash application. The Bundle includes a custom-made stand so the user can attach the mirror to the stand for hands-free make-up application.

Janelle Friedman invented and patented the Kiss My Lash Mirror as part of her national beauty company called GoodJanes. Known for being an avid lover of all things natural, healthy and good for the body, she created GoodJanes to deliver health-conscious, fashion-forward products made with naturally-derived ingredients.

The GoodJanes mission is to bring fresh innovations and environmentally-friendly ingredients to the industry using essential formulas and cutting-edge technology.

Besides the Kiss My Lash Mirror Bundle, GoodJanes also sells a large selection of handmade eyelashes made with 100% cruelty-free, mink fur collected from natural shedding. The eyelashes can be reused up to twenty-five times. Divided into three categories of lashes, popular eyelash selections are:

In the GLAM LOOK LASHES category: BOMBSHELL, COOL CHICK & LASH-A-HOLIC

In the DRAMATIC LOOK LASHES category: WHIPLASH, LASTING IMPRESSION & HOT MAMA

In the NATURAL LOOK LASHES category: BUTTERFLY KISSES, ABOUT LASH NIGHT & FLIRTY GIRL

Silk lashes are also available made of synthetic silk which mimics the feel of real mink fur and are vegan-friendly. The lashes are stored in clear protective trays. With proper care, each lash can be reused up to three times.

The company also sells two luxurious mascaras that are vegan-friendly made with naturally derived ingredients: EYE LIKE IT LONG and EYE LIKE IT THICK.

The company also features the GoodJanes Skin Care Line with products made with naturally-derived ingredients and infused with plant, vegetable and fruit stem cells that are vegan, cruelty-free (never tested on animals) and contain no sulfates or harsh chemicals.

Popular skin care products are: Eye Swear eye cream, Deep Tox Charcoal Cleanser (a potent cleanser that protects the skin from oxidation with the butterfly bush stem cell), Face Gift and the Full of Grit Oatmeal Scrub.

