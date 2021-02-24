GoodLabz Launches COVID-19 Immunity PassCard

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLabz, a division of US MedClinic, has launched the Covid-19 PassCard. PassCard is a durable form of Immunity validation you can carry that doesn't require a digital device to access.

Using the GoodLabz.com patient portal, anyone can get a Covid antibody level order and then have bloodwork performed at any Labcorp patient service center. Thereafter, patients with antibodies will have the PassCard created and mailed to them.

Both individuals that have been infected with Covid in the past, as well as recently vaccinated individuals can make sure their body produced protective antibodies.

In addition to Covid antibody and immunity check, anyone can use GoodLabz.com to request a variety of other labs at deeply discounted prices. Yearly blood work including cholesterol levels, Vitamin levels, or just a simple urine test, is just a click away on GoodLabz, saving you time and money while allowing you to take control of your health.

