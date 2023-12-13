GoodLeap Hires Daniel Lotano as Chief Strategy Officer to Help Accelerate GoodLeap's Growth

News provided by

GoodLeap

13 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

Lotano joins from EverBright, where he helped build one of the fastest-growing clean energy marketplaces

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC, America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, today announced it has hired Daniel Lotano to serve as Chief Strategy Officer. He joins from EverBright, a clean energy marketplace for the residential sector across the U.S., where he served as the company's President. Lotano brings more than 20 years of expertise in building and scaling financing and technology-driven solutions for the clean energy sector and will play a critical role in GoodLeap's next chapter of growth.

Over an impressive career, Lotano served in several leadership roles, including seven years at NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) where he helped lead the company to a $14 billion market cap and a 300% total investor return. He then spent the last two years building EverBright, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), which quickly became one of the fastest-growing clean energy marketplaces in the country.

Hayes Barnard, GoodLeap's Founder, Chairman, and CEO, said: "Dan has the unique quality of having worked in clean energy and the utility industry for twenty years while remaining hungry to innovate with disruptive technology. He's joining GoodLeap at a pivotal time to help accelerate our momentum and develop new areas of technology". 

Dan Lotano said: "I've always admired GoodLeap for its proven leadership team, incredible client network, and clear go-to-market strategies all powered by the industry's best-in-class technology platform. I am excited to be building solutions to accelerate the adoption of sustainable solutions with GoodLeap." 

About GoodLeap
GoodLeap is America's leading marketplace for sustainable solutions, delivering a digital-first experience that is simple, fast, and frictionless. GoodLeap's proprietary point-of-sale technology is actively used by more than 22,000 sales professionals, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets. GoodLeap has mobilized over $26 billion in financing for sustainable upgrades since 2018, empowering countless consumers to live a more sustainable lifestyle. GoodLeap is a proud partner of GivePower, an international nonprofit organization committed to deploying solar-powered clean water and clean energy systems to communities in need around the world. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow, and connect with us at goodleap.com.

Contact: press@goodleap.com

SOURCE GoodLeap

Also from this source

GoodLeap Announces Closing of $470 Million Securitization Bringing the Company's Total to 18

GoodLeap Announces Closing of $470 Million Securitization Bringing the Company's Total to 18

GoodLeap, LLC, America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, today announced the closing of GoodLeap Sustainable Home Solutions...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.