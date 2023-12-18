GoodLeap Hires John Shrewsberry as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

GoodLeap

18 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

Shrewsberry brings 22 years of experience helping lead Wells Fargo through decades of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC, America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, today announced it has hired John Shrewsberry as Chief Financial Officer. In his capacity as CFO, Shrewsberry will oversee Financial Planning, Accounting, Capital Markets, Investor Relations, Human Resources, Legal, and Compliance.

Shrewsberry spent 22 years at Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), the last seven of which he served as CFO. He helped guide the company to a market cap of $150 billion and 240,000 employees, all while building one of the most powerful leadership networks in the industry. Shrewsberry brings an impressive track record of helping companies scale through organic growth and M&A.

Hayes Barnard, GoodLeap's Founder, Chairman, and CEO, said: "From our first meeting, John's humility, thoughtfulness, and perhaps most importantly, his excitement about the future of GoodLeap inspired me and other executives. I'm confident John will help provide the senior leadership GoodLeap needs as we continue to scale."

Shrewsberry added: "GoodLeap provides a unique opportunity for me, combining a seasoned leadership team with the agility and excitement of a growth-stage company. I'm looking forward to keeping that momentum going and finding new ways to accelerate its upward trajectory."

Shrewsberry joins to help replace Tanguy Serra. Serra has moved into a Strategic Advisor role with GoodLeap and will focus his efforts as the Chief Investment Officer of GoodFinch, a sustainability asset management company.

About GoodLeap
GoodLeap is America's leading marketplace for sustainable solutions, delivering a digital-first experience that is simple, fast, and frictionless. GoodLeap's proprietary point-of-sale technology is actively used by more than 18,000 sales professionals, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets. GoodLeap has mobilized over $26 billion in financing for sustainable upgrades since 2018, empowering countless consumers to live a more sustainable lifestyle. GoodLeap is a proud partner of GivePower, an international nonprofit organization committed to deploying solar-powered clean water and clean energy systems to communities in need around the world. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow, and connect with us at goodleap.com.

Contact: press@goodleap.com

SOURCE GoodLeap

