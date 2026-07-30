GoodLeap Introduces the GoodLeap Home Visa Signature® Card with 6% Cash Back¹ on Home Project, the Highest Rate Available for Home Improvement Spending

The card combines home equity access, contractor connectivity, and rewards inside a platform designed to simplify the full home improvement journey.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, the technology platform helping millions of people adopt sustainable home products, today announced the launch of the GoodLeap Home Visa Signature® Card (GoodLeap Home Card). Backed by a home equity line of credit (HELOC) with the flexibility of a credit card, the GoodLeap Home Card helps homeowners finance, manage, and earn rewards on home improvement projects and everyday spending.

Interested homeowners can request an invitation to apply at goodleap.com/home-card.

U.S. homeowners are sitting on a record $35 trillion in home equity, yet many financial products ignore how homeowners actually invest in and maintain their homes. While traditional credit cards reward categories like travel and dining, few are designed around a homeowner's largest expenses: repairs, renovations, energy upgrades, and ongoing maintenance. At the same time, managing home improvement projects can be fragmented and stressful, requiring homeowners to navigate contractors, financing, timelines, and unexpected costs across multiple systems and providers.

The GoodLeap Home Card simplifies that experience. Unlike traditional home equity products centered around a one-time loan or upfront draw, the GoodLeap Home Card is integrated into the broader GoodLeap platform and contractor network, giving homeowners flexible access to financing they can use over time as projects evolve and new needs arise.

"A homeowner who just spent $20,000 upgrading their HVAC system shouldn't be earning a few airline miles on a credit card with an average APR north of 20%. They should be earning meaningful cash back on the thing that just made their home more valuable," said Dan Lotano, Chief Operating & Strategy Officer at GoodLeap. "If you're a homeowner with equity, you've likely been paying too much and earning too little. The GoodLeap Home Card changes that. We built a card for your house, not just one backed by it."

Unlocking Equity to Power the Modern Home

With the GoodLeap Home Card, homeowners can:

Earn 6% cash back 1 on qualifying home projects initiated in the GoodLeap Home app — the highest cash back rate available on home improvement spending from any major card

on qualifying home projects initiated in the GoodLeap Home app — the highest cash back rate available on home improvement spending from any major card Access up to $150,000 2 in home equity line of credit

in home equity line of credit Earn 3% cash back on eligible everyday purchases after spending $2,000 or more in a billing cycle 1

Finance purchases or consolidate higher-interest balances at rates lower than most traditional credit cards

Convert balances over $1,000 into installment segments with fixed payments and lower rates

Pay contractors as work progresses rather than taking a large upfront draw

Use the card anywhere Visa is accepted, with no annual fee3

Unlike traditional home equity products that require homeowners to take funding all at once, the GoodLeap Home Card provides ongoing access to available credit during the draw period, allowing homeowners to finance projects in phases, respond to emergency repairs, or continue investing in their homes without reapplying each time.

A Platform Built for the Full Arc of Homeownership

What sets the GoodLeap Home Card apart from traditional home equity products is not just the rewards structure, it's the ecosystem the card operates within.

GoodLeap's platform already powers financing for thousands of professional contractors deploying solar, HVAC, roofing, windows, batteries, and other home upgrades across the country. The GoodLeap Home Card plugs directly into that network, helping simplify how homeowners discover, finance, and manage projects from start to finish.

Homeowners can explore prequalification options through participating contractors before a project begins, and if they apply and are approved, they can then carry that line of credit into future projects, including phased renovations, emergency repairs, and additional upgrades without restarting the financing process each time. Eligible customers may be able to access funding in as little as three days.

"Every other home equity product hands you money and leaves you to figure out the rest—the contractor, the timeline, the next project," Lotano said. "We connect financing to the work itself. The GoodLeap Home Card is just one piece of our platform, built for everything a homeowner does to their home, not just the first project."

Homeowners on the GoodLeap platform also have access to AI-powered tools that help them discover relevant home upgrades and connect with trusted contractors, all within the GoodLeap Home app.

For contractors, the GoodLeap Home Card creates the opportunity for longer-term homeowner relationships rather than one-time financing transactions. Homeowners can continue returning to GoodLeap for future projects while maintaining access to financing already connected to their home.

Homeowners can request an invitation to apply at goodleap.com/home-card.

Media: [email protected]

About GoodLeap

GoodLeap is a technology company delivering best-in-class financing and software products for sustainable solutions, from solar panels and batteries to energy-efficient HVAC, heat pumps, roofing, windows, and more. Over 1.5 million homeowners have benefited from our simple, fast, and frictionless technology that makes the adoption of these products more affordable, accessible, and easier to understand. Thousands of professionals deploying home efficiency and solar solutions rely on GoodLeap's proprietary, AI-powered applications and developer tools to drive more transparent customer communication, deeper business intelligence, and streamlined payment and operations. Our platform has led to more than $30 billion in financing for sustainable solutions since 2018. GoodLeap is also proud to support our award-winning nonprofit, GivePower, which is building and deploying life-saving water and clean electricity systems, changing the lives of more than 2.5 million people across Africa, Asia, and South America. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow, and connect with us at goodleap.com.

Disclosures:

Joining the waitlist will notify you when the GoodLeap Home Card is available to you. The waitlist does not constitute an application for credit.

The GoodLeap Home Visa Signature Card is issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Visa® U.S.A. Inc. Cross River Bank acts solely as the Visa program sponsor and card issuer and is not the lender. The credit extended under this program is originated and funded by GoodLeap, LLC. NMLS ID# 30336. Equal Housing Lender.

¹ Cash back is earned as Points through the GoodLeap Rewards Program. Earn 6% cash back on qualifying home improvement projects initiated through the GoodLeap Home app. Earn 1% cash back on everyday eligible purchases. After reaching $2,000 in a billing cycle, earn 3% cash back on additional eligible purchases up to $30K in a 12-month period. Cash back percentages represent the rate at which Points are earned; Earning rates, qualifying purchase categories, and redemption options are subject to the full Rewards Program Terms and Conditions available at goodleap.com/home-card/rewards.

2Actual credit limits are subject to credit approval and underwriting and are based on available home equity, creditworthiness, property characteristics, and other eligibility criteria. Not all applicants will qualify for the maximum amount of $150,000.

3This is a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) with a variable-rate revolving line of credit and installment segment options, each with its own APR. Your home is at risk if you do not make payments when due. The variable APR range for purchases is 13.24% to 18.00% and may change with market conditions. Consumers are eligible for an additional 0.25% discount with autopay. With the autopay discount applied, variable rates start at 12.99% APR. Eligible variable rate balances may be converted to fixed rate balances during the 2-year draw period. The fixed rate APR for installment segments starts at 9.99%, or 9.74% with the 0.25% autopay discount applied; the APR may differ for each conversion. Fixed rate balances will have fully amortizing payment amounts. A cash-out fee of up to 2.5% applies to cash outs and varies by state. A recording fee applies to account origination and varies by state. Rates and terms depend on credit approval, property details, and applicable state laws and are subject to change; final terms will be disclosed in your HELOC agreement in your closing application package and closing documents.

SOURCE GoodLeap, LLC.