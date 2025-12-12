GoodLeap and Tactical Infrastructure Partners Announce Closing of $140.2 Million Securitization Backed by GoodLeap-Originated Solar Leases and Power Purchase Agreements

Second securitization following strategic partnership provides permanent financing for residential solar assets previously invested in by Tactical Infrastructure Partners in collaboration with GoodLeap

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC ("GoodLeap"), America's leading technology for financing and software products to deploy sustainable solutions and Tactical Infrastructure Partners ("Tactical"), a global independent infrastructure investment firm, today announced the closing of TIP Solar ABS 2025-2 LLC, a $140.2 million securitization backed exclusively by leases and power purchase agreements (PPAs) originated through GoodLeap's platform. ATLAS SP Partners served as sole structuring agent for the transaction.

This second issuance follows Tactical's inaugural issuance and builds on GoodLeap and Tactical's strategic partnership to acquire more than $1.5 billion of residential solar and storage products. The securitization received ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency and provides permanent financing on cashflows from residential solar assets previously invested in by Tactical in collaboration with GoodLeap. The transaction enables Tactical and GoodLeap to unlock capital to support future growth and scale deployment of third-party owned solar and storage systems, helping more homeowners access clean energy through flexible financing.

Sustainable home upgrades represent an estimated $450 billion annual market opportunity in the United States. GoodLeap leverages its deep expertise in technology and data to make these sustainable home upgrades more accessible for homeowners looking to have a positive impact on the planet. GoodLeap's proprietary technology platform is used by sales professionals at the point-of-sale, creating an efficient way for financial institutions to deploy capital into high-performing ESG assets. Since 2018, GoodLeap has worked with credit unions, insurance companies, banks and asset managers to provide more than $32 billion of solar loans and other home efficiency loans, empowering over 1.2 million homeowners to take steps that reduce their carbon footprint.

About GoodLeap

GoodLeap is a technology company delivering best-in-class financing and software products for sustainable solutions, from solar panels and batteries to energy-efficient HVAC, heat pumps, roofing, windows, and more. Over 1 million homeowners have benefited from our simple, fast, and frictionless technology that makes the adoption of these products more affordable, accessible, and easier to understand. Thousands of professionals deploying home efficiency and solar solutions rely on GoodLeap's proprietary, AI-powered applications and developer tools to drive more transparent customer communication, deeper business intelligence, and streamlined payment and operations. Our platform has led to more than $32 billion in financing for sustainable solutions since 2018. GoodLeap is also proud to support our award-winning nonprofit, GivePower, which is building and deploying life-saving water and clean electricity systems, changing the lives of more than 2 million people across Africa, Asia, and South America. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow and connect with us at goodleap.com.

About Tactical

Tactical Infrastructure Partners is a global independent infrastructure investment firm and SEC registered investment advisor headquartered in New York. Tactical specializes in providing adaptive capital solutions to the middle market infrastructure sector. Tactical's ability to structure capital in customized forms allows it to create value for both its portfolio partners and investors. For more information, please visit www.tacticalinfra.com.

About ATLAS SP Partners

ATLAS is a global investment firm providing stable capital, financing, advisory and institutional products to market participants seeking innovative and bespoke structured credit and asset-backed solutions. ATLAS is proud to build upon a legacy of client excellence that includes certainty of execution, deep expertise and full-service capabilities across the asset management landscape. For more information, visit .

