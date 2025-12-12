GoodLeap Announces Closing of $523 Million Securitization Bringing the Company's Total to 24

The transaction was the fourth securitization backed solely by GoodLeap originated home improvement loans.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC, America's leading technology for financing and software products to deploy sustainable solutions, announced the closing of GoodLeap Home Improvement Solutions Trust 2025-3, a securitization sponsored by Bank of America, N.A. with BofA Securities, Inc. as sole structuring agent. This is the fourth issuance backed solely by home improvement loans and is backed by $571 million in principal balance originated by GoodLeap. The securitization received ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency. Joint bookrunners included Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, CIBC Capital Markets, and Citigroup.

Sustainable home upgrades represent an estimated $450 billion annual market opportunity in the United States. GoodLeap leverages its deep expertise in technology and data to make these sustainable home upgrades more accessible for homeowners who are looking to have a positive impact on the planet. GoodLeap's proprietary technology platform is accessed by sales professionals at the point-of-sale, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets. GoodLeap works with credit unions, insurance companies, banks and asset managers and has provided more than $32 billion of solar loans and other home efficiency loans through its platform since 2018, empowering over 1 million homeowners to take steps that reduce their carbon footprint.

GoodLeap is a technology company delivering best-in-class financing and software products for sustainable solutions, from solar panels and batteries to energy-efficient HVAC, heat pumps, roofing, windows, and more. Over 1 million homeowners have benefited from our simple, fast, and frictionless technology that makes the adoption of these products more affordable, accessible, and easier to understand. Thousands of professionals deploying home efficiency and solar solutions rely on GoodLeap's proprietary, AI-powered applications and developer tools to drive more transparent customer communication, deeper business intelligence, and streamlined payment and operations. Our platform has led to more than $32 billion in financing for sustainable solutions since 2018. GoodLeap is also proud to support our award-winning nonprofit, GivePower, which is building and deploying life-saving water and clean electricity systems, changing the lives of more than 2 million people across Africa, Asia, and South America. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow and connect with us at goodleap.com.

