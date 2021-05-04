Goodman Financial Corporation Expands Office

HOUSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodman Financial Corporation has completed its office expansion and renovation, signifying exciting development and progress for the growing firm and its clients.

This recently completed renovation increased the Goodman Financial office space by over 50% with a focus on collaborative workplaces, such as a training room to be used for client events as well as CPA and other professional training. To better provide for client flexibility, Goodman Financial expanded the number and size of the conference rooms to include state of the art technology, including top of the line, built-in video systems for virtual and hybrid meetings. The new workspaces foster environments for creativity, strategic planning, and networking.

This development to the office footprint supports Goodman Financial Corporation's future growth strategy and is another commitment to building a firm for the future. Along with the expansion, Goodman Financial is continuing to add a growing group of diverse and credentialed professionals to the team. Even with the on-going pandemic, they are determined to grow their team while providing the best service and experience to their clients. Five new team members have been onboarded as the team worked remotely during the renovation and pandemic.

"We are incredibly grateful for Stan Voelkel II, of Voelkel Commercial Advisors, LLC for his expert guidance as our tenant representative. Having been in our current space for over 24 years, our 10-year lease extension takes us past the 1/3 century milestone, building a true institution," said Steve Goodman, President, Goodman Financial.

Goodman Financial is a fee-only investment management and financial advisory firm located in Houston, Texas, serving clients nationwide. Founded in 1989, Goodman Financial has over 30 years of experience in helping clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Goodman Financial has no affiliation with insurance companies, banks, mutual funds or brokerage firms, and investment decisions are made with our clients' best interest as our top priority. With a personalized approach and prudent investment decisions, fiduciary services include financial planning, retirement planning, tax efficiency, portfolio management, pension funds, foundations, endowments and associations. Clients include individuals and institutions such as trusts, family limited partnerships, endowments, non-profits, pension plans and private foundations who appreciate personalized service and solutions tailored to their unique goals.

