Goodman Real Estate Aligns Leadership to Support the Next Phase of Sustainable Growth & Capital Expansion

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodman Real Estate (GRE), a nationally recognized multifamily real estate firm, today announced the strategic leadership transition designed to support the company's next phase of growth and long-term vision.

Effective, January 1st, 2026, George Petrie assumed the role of Executive Chairman, transitioning from his current CEO leadership position. Kelli Jo Norris, formerly President, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, overseeing all aspects of the company's investments, operations, and strategic direction.

This transition reflects years of thoughtful succession planning, and positions Goodman Real Estate to continue expanding its portfolio, strengthening partnerships, and deepening its impact in the community.

"As Executive Chairman, my focus will be on long-term housing governance and supporting the executive team as they execute GRE's vision," said George Petrie. "Kelli has demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational discipline, and a deep commitment to our people and partners. I have full confidence in her ability to lead Goodman Real Estate into its next chapter."

Norris has played a pivotal role in shaping Goodman Real Estate's growth, culture, and investment strategy. As CEO, she will continue to drive disciplined capital allocation, portfolio performance, and organizational excellence, while advancing the firm's commitment to partnership, investors, and community stewardship.

"I'm honored to step into the role of CEO and am grateful for John and George's continued leadership as Executive Chairman," said Norris. "Goodman Real Estate is built on strong relationships, talented teams, and a long-term strategy. As we move forward, our focus will remain on growing thoughtfully, operating with integrity, and delivering value to our investors and partners."

Norris emphasized that growth begins with a strong core. "Our ability to scale starts with alignment – between leadership, capital, and execution," said Norris. With clearly defined roles across family office capital, institutional equity, and operations, we have a platform that can expand while remaining disciplined, collaborative, and value driven."

As part of this alignment, Johnny Goodman will continue in his role as President of Capital Investments, leading the firm's family office and private wealth management division, while Don Fosseen as Chief Investment Officer oversees institutional equity growth. Under this leadership structure, Goodman Real Estate will maintain continuity while sharpening its strategic focus – balancing growth with operational rigor and long-term value creation.

John Goodman, Founder of Goodman Real Estate said, "Together, this leadership structure reflects years of thoughtful succession planning and positions Goodman Real Estate to scale its platform, expand strategic partnerships, and pursue disciplined growth across key markets. Our investment strategy remains centered on performance, risk management, and long-term value creation. This structure allows us to move decisively while maintaining underwriting discipline as we expand."

In 2025, Goodman Real Estate completed over $1 billion in real estate transactions, a success driven by the team's disciplined execution and expertise in identifying high-value opportunities in growing markets. This achievement highlights the firm's ability to deliver stable, long-term performance through strong market insight and strategic action.

About Goodman Real Estate:

Founded in 1980 by John Goodman, Goodman Real Estate, Inc. (GRE) is a leading privately held full-service real estate investment company specializing in multifamily real estate. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, GRE maintains a diversified portfolio of more than 10,000 residential units across the United States. With managed assets valued at more than $3.2 billion, this portfolio spans the spectrum of middle-market and institutional properties across North America while maintaining a disciplined approach as a trusted, user-friendly co-investment partner for global real estate investors, offering a compelling alternative to traditional opportunity-fund models.

