Goodness Growth Holdings Launches New Line of Cannabis Edibles

"HiColor Gummies are an exciting addition to our growing portfolio of brands that are well positioned for both medical-only and adult-use markets," said Harris Rabin, Chief Marketing Officer for Goodness Growth. "The extra strength 10mg THC and the balanced CBD:THC formulations help create desirable outcomes for every occasion. The delightful flavors used in HiColor Gummies were selected and developed by our edibles R&D team, led by Chef Michelle Mango. The colorful, streamlined packaging featuring a vibrant style creates a premium, flavorful feeling that matches the gummies themselves."

HiColor Gummies are offered in 10 mg THC, 10:10 CBD:THC, and 5:5 CBD:THC formulations built to meet the needs of a variety of cannabis consumers. At launch, the gummies are available in Key Lime, Concord Grape, Hawaiian Pineapple, Alfonso Mango, Oxnard Strawberry, and a variety pack. The gummies are vegan, gluten free, non-GMO and use only natural flavors.

The full brand launch of HiColor follows a soft, exclusive debut in November at select Maryland retailers. Hi-Color Gummies will be available this month at Goodness Growth's Green Goods® retail locations in Baltimore and Frederick, Maryland, and other licensed dispensaries across the state.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the Company plans to expand the HiColor brand to other markets, including New York and Minnesota, which just announced the allowance of cannabis-infused edibles in the state's medical cannabis program starting August 2022.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in eight markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

