Goodness Growth Holdings Subsidiary Vireo Health of New York Launches Whole Flower Cannabis

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that wholly-owned subsidiary, Vireo Health of New York ("Vireo" or the "Company") will launch whole flower cannabis products at three of its four New York dispensaries and via its home delivery service tomorrow, October 30. Vireo is one of ten companies licensed to grow and sell cannabis in New York.

Whole flower cannabis will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, October 30, at the Vireo dispensaries located in Queens, White Plains, Albany, and via the Company's home delivery service in the New York City metro area. Whole flower will be available for purchase at its Binghamton dispensary on Monday, November 1.

Grown exclusively at the Company's indoor cultivation and production facility in Johnstown, NY, Vireo will offer several high quality, iconic strains as whole flower, beginning with OG Kush. The Company expects to have up to five additional strains available by the end of 2021.

"We applaud the Cannabis Control Board & Office of Cannabis Management for their swift action to improve the medical cannabis program by allowing whole flower products," said Goodness Growth Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "We are excited to bring our premium whole flower products to market, and to help make cannabis more accessible and affordable for new and existing patients here in New York."

New York's Cannabis Control Board & Office of Cannabis Management announced in early October that cannabis dispensaries could begin selling whole flower marijuana products to qualified patients, effective immediately. The enhancements made also allow patients to purchase up to a 60-day supply at one time.

"Switching to whole flower products could potentially decrease costs by up to 50 percent per month, on average, for patients switching to whole flower from other formats," Dr. Kingsley added. "The reduced cost, combined with the increased variety of different strains, mean more options for patients. This is an important step in the evolution of New York's cannabis market."

Vireo's first whole flower strain, OG Kush, will be available starting tomorrow, with additional strains expected throughout November and December. Vireo whole flower products will be available in 3.5-gram and 7-gram containers. Like all other Vireo products in New York, the whole flower product lines will be Certified Kosher.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in eight markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

