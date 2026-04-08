Goodnight Loving Vodka Announces New Distillery and Tasting Facility

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnight Loving Vodka, Texas' most award-winning vodka, is marking a major milestone with an exciting expansion in the Texas Hill Country.

Effective August 1, 2026, Goodnight Loving Vodka will assume operations of the distillery and tasting room at 2250 E. Hwy 290 in Dripping Springs. (An official opening date for the public has not yet been set.) This move will bring the brand's full Spring-to-Bottle operation together under one roof for the first time, enabling it to produce in excess of one million cases per year in this 30,000 square foot facility.

Since its launch in 2020 as a father-and-son passion project, Goodnight Loving Vodka has earned a loyal following for its exceptionally smooth vodka made with crystal-clear artesian spring water straight from the family ranch. As the brand continues its exponential growth across Texas and the United States, this new home base in Dripping Springs will offer the perfect opportunity to create even more memorable experiences while staying true to its authentic Texas roots.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint into Dripping Springs," said Tim Osburn, CEO and Co-Founder of Goodnight Loving Vodka. "This exceptional facility gives us the opportunity to further showcase our celebrated product. We look forward to welcoming guests into our new home."

Keep an eye on Goodnight Loving Vodka's website (www.goodnightlovingvodka.com/news) and social channels for updates on the public opening date, tasting room hours, and upcoming launch events.

ABOUT GOODNIGHT LOVING VODKA Goodnight Loving Vodka is handmade in Austin, Texas, by a father-and-son team and a close community of friends. Crafted with pure artesian spring water sourced straight from the Goodnight Loving Spring on the family ranch in Mason, Texas, it is truly "Spring to Bottle." Naturally gluten-free, with zero sugar and zero additives, Goodnight Loving Vodka is crystal clear and seriously smooth — perfect for sipping or mixing however you like. It is the most award-winning vodka in Texas history, including a prestigious Platinum Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (the first and only Texas spirit ever to win it!) and recognition as "One of the World's Best Vodkas" by Forbes. For more information and cocktail inspiration, visit www.goodnightlovingvodka.com or follow @GoodnightLovingVodka on Instagram and Facebook. #HaveAGoodnight

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SOURCE Goodnight Loving Vodka