Goodnight Midstream Announces Andrejka Bernatova as Chief Financial Officer

"The leadership at Goodnight Midstream has been highly successful at building a midstream water business focused on safe and reliable long-term service. I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company's strategic growth and operational initiatives," said Bernatova.

Most recently, Ms. Bernatova served as co-founder, EVP and CFO of Core Midstream. Prior to Core, she was the VP of Finance and Investor Relations at PennTex Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded partnership. Ms. Bernatova also served in investment roles at the Blackstone Group and Mubadala Development Company as well as investment banking roles at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse. She earned an A.B. in Government from Harvard University.

"I'm pleased to welcome Andrejka to our team," said Patrick Walker, CEO of Goodnight Midstream. "She is a talented executive with strong ties to the industry. Her experience will support our access to capital to keep pace with our many planned growth projects."

About Goodnight Midstream, LLC.

Goodnight Midstream provides trusted oilfield water management services to oil and gas producers. The Company owns and operates an extensive network of water gathering pipelines and saltwater disposal wells focused on gathering and disposing of produced saltwater for its customers. Goodnight's Midstream approach minimizes environmental impact and improves health and safety while lowering lease operating expense and improving reliability for its customers. Goodnight is supported by a team of highly experienced engineers and operating professionals. Goodnight operates in the leading oil shale fields in the United States, with a leading position in the Bakken of North Dakota, a rapidly expanding footprint in the Permian Basin, and an emerging presence in the Eagleford shale and the Powder River Basin. For more information, please visit www.goodnightmidstream.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodnight-midstream-announces-andrejka-bernatova-as-chief-financial-officer-300651876.html

SOURCE Goodnight Midstream

Related Links

http://www.goodnightmidstream.com

