Goodnight Midstream Announces Ben Daitch as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnight Midstream, LLC ("Goodnight" or the "Company"), a leading oilfield water midstream company, announces the addition of Ben Daitch as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Daitch is an accomplished financial professional with over 25 years of experience and an extensive background in the energy industry.

"Goodnight Midstream is leading the greenfield development of midstream oilfield wastewater management. It is an honor to join the team and I look forward to further strengthening the Company's financial performance," said Mr. Daitch.

Most recently, Mr. Daitch served as Chief Financial Officer of Paradigm Midstream, where he was responsible for all aspects of finance, treasury, accounting and human resources. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer at Jamex, Lonestar Resources and CDX Gas. Previously, he was an investment banker at UBS, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank. Mr. Daitch holds an MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business and a BS Management from Binghamton University.

"We are pleased to welcome Ben to our team," said Patrick Walker, CEO of Goodnight Midstream. "He is a veteran of the energy industry with a proven record of building and leading high performing midstream teams. Along with Tailwater Capital's increased capital commitment, Goodnight has the balance sheet and team necessary to expand our business in partnership with our producers, and sustainably support our continued double-digit growth."

Goodnight Midstream builds, owns and operates oilfield wastewater infrastructure. The Company owns and operates an extensive network of water gathering pipelines and saltwater disposal wells focused on gathering and disposing of produced saltwater for its customers. Goodnight's midstream approach minimizes environmental impact and improves health and safety while lowering lease operating expense and improving reliability for its customers. The Company is supported by a team of highly experienced engineers, geologists and operating professionals. Goodnight Midstream holds significant positions in the Permian Basin, the Bakken Formation and the Eagle Ford Shale. For more information, please visit www.goodnightmidstream.com.

