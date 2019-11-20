Goodnight Midstream Announces Expansion of Eagle Ford Shale Operations

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnight Midstream, LLC ("Goodnight" or the "Company"), a leading oilfield water midstream company, today announced a significant expansion of its Eagle Ford shale operations and the complete integration and rebranding of Wyatt Water Solutions, LLC ("Wyatt Water") under the Goodnight Midstream corporate umbrella. Goodnight purchased Wyatt Water, a provider of saltwater gathering and disposal systems, in 2017.

Goodnight has commenced construction of an additional injection facility to service its expanding DeWitt County pipeline network. The Rooster saltwater disposal ("SWD") facility will be located south of Yorktown, Texas, and will serve both piped and trucked volumes. With this expansion, Goodnight's Eagle Ford operations now include three SWD facilities and 40 miles of pipeline in DeWitt and Atascosa Counties.

Goodnight began operating in the Eagle Ford shale in 2017 when it acquired Wyatt Water. Eric Leuenberger, Wyatt Water's founder, played a vital role in leading the system expansion and rebrand, and will remain with the Company as the business development lead for South Texas.

Upon completion of the Rooster SWD facility, Goodnight Midstream will operate over 500 miles of oilfield waste water pipelines and 58 saltwater disposal wells in the Williston, Midland and Delaware Basins along with the Eagle Ford shale.

"With Goodnight's support over the past two years, Wyatt Water met its goals of providing safe and reliable produced water systems to our valued customers in the Eagle Ford shale," said Mr. Leuenberger. "I am proud to have been a part of this rapid growth and look forward to fully integrating Wyatt's operations into Goodnight Midstream."

"We are extremely appreciative of Eric and the Wyatt Water team for successfully building the business over the last two years, and are confident that now is the right time to fully integrate our South Texas operations with our facilities in North Dakota and the Permian Basin," said Rich Rehm, Chief Operating Officer of Goodnight Midstream. "Based on the positive results already achieved in the Eagle Ford shale, the Goodnight team will continue expanding our systems in the region."

Goodnight Midstream builds, owns and operates oilfield wastewater infrastructure. The Company owns and operates an extensive network of water gathering pipelines and saltwater disposal wells focused on gathering and disposing of produced saltwater for its customers. Goodnight's midstream approach minimizes environmental impact and improves health and safety while lowering lease operating expense and improving reliability for its customers. The Company is supported by a team of highly experienced engineers, geologists and operating professionals. Goodnight Midstream holds significant positions in the Permian Basin, the Bakken Formation and the Eagle Ford Shale. For more information, please visit www.goodnightmidstream.com.

