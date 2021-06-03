Goodnight Midstream Announces the Execution of a 100 Percent Renewable Energy Contract with TXU Energy

DALLAS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Goodnight Midstream LLC ("Goodnight"), a leading midstream produced-water infrastructure company, today announced that it has signed a 100 percent renewable energy contract with TXU Energy, a premier retail electricity provider serving residential and business customers across Texas. This contract will provide renewable energy-backed water takeaway for Goodnight's customers.

TXU Energy will secure certified renewable Texas wind resources to cover Goodnight's energy usage. Over the contract's lifetime, approximately 72.5 million kilowatt hours of certified clean renewable energy will be supplied to Goodnight's system, which according to the EPA is equivalent to reducing nearly 29,000 metric tons in CO2 emissions.

Priority Power Management ("PPM"), an independent energy services provider offering smart energy solutions and streamlined transitions to carbon neutrality, served as lead advisor and represented Goodnight Midstream in negotiations with TXU Energy on this certified renewable energy contract.

"Pipelines and related facilities remain the most environmentally conscious way to transport resources across the country. This deal was a natural fit for us, allowing us to continue to prioritize executing the highest standards in ESG across our business operations," said Patrick Walker, Chief Executive Officer of Goodnight. "TXU Energy's extensive renewables network will continue to be essential and PPM's experience of implementing creative and cost effective renewable and micro-grid solutions has been invaluable in helping us structure the contract. We look forward to continuing to work strategically together so we can keep moving significantly closer to our long-term sustainability goals."

"We're thrilled to partner with a company as forward-thinking and dedicated to minimizing its environmental impact as Goodnight Midstream," said John Bick, Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer at PPM. "The company recognizes the win-win nature of investing in renewable energy from both an environmental and commercial perspective, and they are trailblazers for a growing wave of businesses starting the energy transition process. PPM is uniquely positioned to package renewable energy deals for clients, but it all starts with a company like Goodnight to make a true commitment to sustainability."

"Powering Goodnight Midstream's extensive network of pipelines requires reliable, cost-effective electricity," said Gabe Castro, Senior Vice President of Business Markets for TXU Energy. "We are proud to have been able to leverage our renewable experience and expertise to develop a solution that not only supports Goodnight's unique operational needs, but also bolsters their industry-leading work to reduce environmental impact with 100% clean wind energy."

About Goodnight Midstream LLC

Goodnight Midstream builds and operates midstream oilfield water infrastructure for oil and gas producers. The Company owns and operates an extensive network of water gathering pipelines and saltwater disposal wells focused on gathering, transporting, and disposing of produced saltwater for its customers. Goodnight's midstream approach minimizes environmental impact and improves health and safety while lowering lease operating expense and improving reliability for its customers. Goodnight Midstream operates in the most active basins in the United States with significant positions in the Permian Basin and the Bakken Formation as well as an expanding footprint in the Eagle Ford Shale. For more information, please visit www.goodnightmidstream.com.

About Priority Power

Priority Power is an independent energy solutions provider focused on energy infrastructure, energy transition program management, market intelligence operations, and energy structuring. Priority Power serves over 6,700 clients, totaling $2.7/BN in energy spend and 94 billion TWh of energy managed across 31 states. The Company prioritizes energy efficiency and seeks to leverage its engineering, procurement, construction, and market expertise to aid in decarbonization of the industrial economy. For more information on Priority Power, please visit www.prioritypower.com .

About TXU Energy

More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. They're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of their customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit www.txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST).

Goodnight Midstream Media Contact:

Julie Hamilton

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Priority Power Contact:

Katherine Tappan

Investor Relations

501-951-5282

[email protected]

TXU Energy Contact:

Jenny Lyon

214-875-8004

[email protected]

SOURCE Goodnight Midstream, LLC

Related Links

http://www.goodnightmidstream.com

