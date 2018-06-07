Goodnight Midstream Expands Credit Facility to $320 Million

The amended facility, which will fund expansion projects and support working capital requirements, was increased to $320 million from $165 million. Texas Capital Bank, Cadence Bank, East West Bank, Regions Bank and Wells Fargo acted as Co-Agents. The syndicated bank group also includes Bank of Oklahoma, Citizens Bank and Iberia Bank.

Andrejka Bernatova, Chief Financial Officer of Goodnight Midstream said, "We appreciate the high level of interest and quality of participation in our bank facility. This expanded credit facility provides us with the capital we need to continue building the reliable and economic, high quality water infrastructure demanded by producers as they grow throughout major basins in North America."

Casey Lowary, Managing Director, at ABN AMRO, said, "We are pleased with the successful over-subscription of the increased credit facility and look forward to the continued relationship with this best in class management team. We are excited about our partnership with Goodnight Midstream and congratulate them on their impressive performance and the successful execution of their stated strategy."

About Goodnight Midstream, LLC

Goodnight Midstream provides trusted oilfield water infrastructure to oil and gas producers. The Company owns and operates an extensive network of water gathering pipelines and saltwater disposal wells focused on gathering and disposing of produced saltwater for its customers. Goodnight's Midstream approach minimizes environmental impact and improves health and safety while lowering lease operating expense and improving reliability for its customers. The Company is supported by a team of highly experienced engineers and operating professionals. Goodnight Midstream operates in the most active basins in the United States with significant positions in the Permian Basin and the Bakken Formation as well as an expanding footprint in the Eagle Ford Shale and the Powder River Basin. For more information, please visit www.goodnightmidstream.com.

