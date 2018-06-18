Goodnight Midstream, LLC Receives Supplier Recognition Award From ConocoPhillips

Goodnight Midstream played a positive role in helping the Bakken asset team achieve a fit-for-purpose solution for the produced water gathering and disposal system requirements for the Galaxy area. This significantly lowered cost over the life of contract and reduced trucking dependency and its associated risks, which mitigated production losses. When ConocoPhillips experienced an issue with one of its wells, Goodnight Midstream immediately shut down the related salt water disposal site, then modified their facility at their own cost for trucks to haul water off, thus maintaining production in the fields and saving the wells.

ConocoPhillips' business units around the world generated nominations internally, with winners chosen by a cross-functional committee of senior managers. Goodnight Midstream was nominated by the Rockies business unit.

"We are delighted to be recognized for our reliability and innovation," said Patrick Walker, CEO of Goodnight. "This award is a true testament to our team's ability to provide outstanding service and flexible midstream solutions for the produced water requirements of our customers."

About Goodnight Midstream, LLC

Goodnight Midstream provides trusted oilfield water management services to oil and gas producers. The Company owns and operates an extensive network of water gathering pipelines and saltwater disposal wells focused on gathering and disposing of produced saltwater for its customers. Goodnight's Midstream approach minimizes environmental impact and improves health and safety while lowering lease operating expense and improving reliability for its customers. Goodnight is supported by a team of highly experienced engineers and operating professionals. Goodnight operates in the leading oil shale fields in the United States, with a leading position in the Bakken Formation, a rapidly expanding footprint in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Shale, and an emerging presence in the Powder River Basin. For more information, please visit www.goodnightmidstream.com.

