Goodnight Midstream Recognized by ConocoPhillips 2020 Vendor Service Award

DALLAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnight Midstream ("Goodnight" or the "Company"), a leading oilfield water midstream company, today announced that it has been selected by ConocoPhillips as the winner of its "doing business better" Global Supplier Recognition Award (the "Award") for the second time since 2018. Goodnight was one of just two companies highlighted for service to ConocoPhillips' Lower 48 operations.

Goodnight Midstream provides efficient, safe, and reliable produced water disposal services to oil and gas operators across the Williston Basin, the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Shale. Goodnight and ConocoPhillips have been working together since 2014 and this award once again recognizes Goodnight's operational achievements and customer-focused approach. The Award recognizes Goodnight's collaboration, operational expertise and flexible service offerings that delivered exceptional value to ConocoPhillips in 2020.

Patrick Walker, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodnight, said, "At Goodnight, we strive to be a best-in-class partner to our customers, providing top quality service and midstream-produced water solutions while adhering to high standards for environmental stewardship and employee safety. We are pleased that our values and resulting performance have been recognized through this Award."

The ConocoPhillips global business units generated nominations internally, with winners carefully selected by a cross-functional committee of senior managers.

Goodnight Midstream builds, owns and operates oilfield wastewater infrastructure. The Company owns and operates an extensive network of water gathering pipelines and saltwater disposal wells focused on gathering and disposing of produced saltwater for its customers. Goodnight's midstream approach minimizes environmental impact and improves health and safety while lowering lease operating expense and improving reliability for its customers. The Company is supported by a team of highly experienced engineers, geologists and operating professionals. Goodnight Midstream holds significant positions in the Permian Basin, the Bakken Formation and the Eagle Ford Shale. For more information, please visit www.goodnightmidstream.com.

