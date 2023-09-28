GOODNITES® BEDWETTING UNDERWEAR SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2023 BEST PARENTING AWARDS WINNER

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnites® announced its Bedwetting Underwear was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Parenting Awards in the Diapering Dynamos category. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/parentingawards2023.

Ranging from XS – XL, Goodnites is the #1 nighttime bedwetting underwear made for children ages 3 - 17 who experience bedwetting. Goodnites helps kids have up to 100% leak-free nights, no matter how they sleep.
Since inventing the absorbent bedwetting underwear category nearly two decades ago, Goodnites has been committed to empowering kids to have a dry night's sleep to wake up feeling awesome! Goodnites is the #1 bedwetting underwear* brand in the category, offering discreet, absorbent products specifically designed to comfortably fit and provide protection against leaks for children up to 140 lbs., who are potty-trained, but still experience nighttime bedwetting. Goodnites helps kids have up to 100% leak-free nights, no matter how they sleep.

Goodnites is also dedicated to supporting the Autism and ADHD communities by providing outstanding products in a wide range of sizes, destigmatizing bedwetting, and raising awareness for the needs of families with neurodivergent children who experience bedwetting. To better serve the needs of these children, Goodnites launched a dedicated XL size in 2021. Following this launch, consumer data showed that the second largest group of XL buyers were parents of children with disabilities. Goodnites is a proud partner of the Autism Society of America to raise awareness for the needs of families with children with Autism who experience bedwetting, give parents and children the comfort that they are not alone, and help mitigate the embarrassment associated with bedwetting. This past spring, Goodnites unveiled a resource hub on their website to provide bedwetting education and tools for families in the ADHD and Autism communities with contributions from the Autism Society of America.

Visit Goodnites.com to learn more, find the right product for your family's unique needs, and discover how awesome days start with Goodnites. Follow @goodnites on Instagram, @goodnites on Facebook, and @goodnitesbrand on TikTok.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries.  Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them.  Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries.  We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

