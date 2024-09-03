Goodnotes Tours 50 American Colleges to Introduce Students to AI-Enhanced Note-taking & Learning

With AI tools proliferating campuses, Goodnotes will showcase how its AI-powered digital paper can enhance—rather than supplant—student studying, learning, and thinking

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnotes , the leading AI digital paper used by over 24 million users worldwide, is setting off September 5 on the Goodnotes Tour, a coast-to-coast roadshow visiting 50 colleges across the United States.

Since 2011, more than 100 million students have used Goodnotes to study, plan, brainstorm, create, and dream. The Goodnotes team is now embarking on an unprecedented tour to connect with their most ardent users in person on American campuses. To the company's knowledge, this is the first time for any productivity app to be featured in a nationwide tour visiting 50 colleges in 22 states.

Now, Goodnotes will be bringing its vision of AI-enhanced learning to campuses across America this academic year, demonstrating how traditional forms of note-taking still have a place in our digital world—paired with the option of complementary tech and AI tools that support, reinforce, and expand understanding. Students will learn, for example, how they can use a seamless blend of live audio transcription, imported lecture slides, and handwritten notes to capture insights in class, then use Ask Goodnotes' LLM capabilities to help them synthesize and review their notes and readings after class.

"At Goodnotes, we seek to empower people to think, create, and express themselves in the way that best suits them—at work, school, or home. We're implementing AI in ways that help students learn more efficiently and enjoyably, rather than doing the work or thinking for them in ways that may actually hinder their learning," said Steven Chan, founder and CEO of Goodnotes. "We're excited to connect with students directly, show them how our features can fit with how they study best, and hear how they envision the future of learning."

At each stop, students will discover how digital note-taking with Goodnotes can help lighten the load—from their studies and on the planet. They'll have the chance to explore the app's features, receive personalized tips from power users, and enter to win exciting prizes, including Goodnotes merch and iPad Air devices. Reflecting the positive impact of going paperless, Goodnotes will be donating to One Tree Planted on behalf of each participating school, based on the number of students who download Goodnotes during the tour.

The Goodnotes Tour is set to kick off on September 5, 2024, at Michigan State University and will continue through spring 2024. A full list of the 50 locations the tour will be visiting can be found at goodnotes.com/USAtour .

SOURCE Goodnotes Limited