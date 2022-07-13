GoodPop Announces UNSTUCK™ Partnership on National Mango Day

Kicks off collaboration with Mango Chile pop, every purchase helps create jobs for refugees

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® Frozen Pops, leading better-for-you frozen treat brand that exists to good in the world, announces GoodPop & UNSTUCK Mango Chile Pops as part of its partnership with UNSTUCK , an initiative by Tent Partnership for Refugees, to improve the lives of refugees displaced from their home countries through employment.

GoodPop's UNSTUCK Mango Chile pops use mango sourced from suppliers in Colombia that hire refugees. Every purchase of these pops helps generate jobs for refugees, supports host communities welcoming refugees, and supports companies, like the mango supplier for GoodPop's Mango Chile pop, that are stepping up to the challenge. To celebrate National Mango Chile Day and the partnership with UNSTUCK, GoodPop is hosting a 24 hour flash sale on National Mango Day, July 22, offering 20 percent off all pops in its online store with code MANGODAY.

"UNSTUCK is about us all coming together to help refugees restart their lives through work— one of the most powerful ways to ensure refugees can integrate in their new communities. We're proud that GoodPop is one of our first brand partners. Being a purpose driven company, they quickly saw the opportunity to have an impact on refugees' lives through using their supply chains, something they were already seeking to do. We see this as a win-win for communities, refugees, suppliers, and brands—and look forward to other brands following their lead," said Hamdi Ulukaya, CEO of Chobani and Founder of the Tent Partnership for Refugees.

As the refugee crisis in Latin America reaches new heights with over 36 million people forced to flee their homes, major brands have an increasingly important role to play to help refugees economically integrate in their new communities. By harnessing the power of their supply chains—which are often located in major refugee-hosting countries like Colombia—companies in the UNSTUCK coalition work with their suppliers to create job opportunities for refugees. GoodPop was one of the first brands to join the coalition.

"Our mangoes are sourced from Colombia because we found that this area of the world is growing the most flavorful and sweetest mangoes. Finding the best possible ingredients that are also ethically sourced is our top priority," said Daniel Goetz, founder and CEO, GoodPop. "With UNSTUCK we're able to take this a step further to create jobs and empower those that are rebuilding their lives. Our mission is to 'Pledge Good. Do Good. Feel Good,' so it felt like a no-brainer to get involved, and we love that shoppers support this when they buy our pops."

GoodPop's Mango Chile is the brand's newest frozen pop flavor and comes in packs of four. The pops are USDA certified organic, dairy-free, gluten-free and made without HFCs, GMOs, refined sugars, or sugar alcohol sweeteners. Like all GoodPop products, the Mango Chile was thoughtfully crafted with the highest quality ingredients available.

To celebrate National Mango Day and the Mango Chile pop partnership with UNSTUCK, GoodPop is hosting a 24-hour flash sale on National Mango Day, July 22, offering 20 percent off all pops in its online store with code MANGODAY. They will also be handing out free Mango Chile pops on July 22 at the HEB Arsenal store located at 516 S Flores St in San Antonio, Texas from the GoodPop Lemont from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

GoodPop Frozen Pops are available for a suggested retail price of $4.99-$5.99 and can be found in retailers in 40+ states and GoodPop's online store that ships to all 48 states in the continental United States with flat rate shipping. For a full list of retailers, click here . For more information and to shop, visit https://shop.goodpops.com/ .

Downloadable images available here.

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® has been committed to using fresh, natural, organic, non-GMO, rBST-free, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 15 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing emerging natural novelty brand, GoodPop is certified B-Corp and dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. www.goodpops.com .

