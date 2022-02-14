GoodPop Celebrates Love and Random Acts of Kindness Day February 14-17 with Giveaway and All Things Good

AUSTIN, Texas., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® Frozen Pops, the leading better-for-you frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, celebrates Valentine's Day and National Random Acts of Kindness Day with a sweet giveaway for those that pledge to do a good deed. For each pledge to do a good deed, GoodPop will donate to its equity and inclusion partners City Year, SAFE Alliance, and the Ali Forney Center, which provide access to equitable educational opportunities.

Fans who pledge to do a good deed will be entered to win a six pack variety pack with boxes of strawberry, strawberry shortcake and chocolate pops. Enter to win by pledging a good deed here at https://www.goodpops.com/pledge/ For each pledge to do a good deed, GoodPop will donate to its equity and inclusion partners City Year, SAFE Alliance and the Ali Forney Center, which provide access to equitable educational opportunities. Fans can enter to win by pledging a good deed here at https://www.goodpops.com/pledge/

"We are incredibly excited to be GoodPops' National Pledge Partner this quarter. GoodPop understands that when students rise, we all rise. Funds will support City Year AmeriCorps members serving full time in schools across the country to help students succeed,",said Chris Mann, senior vice president of development, City Year.

To celebrate "Random Acts of Kindness Day," and encourage good deeds, GoodPop will host a giveaway running from Valentine's Day to Random Acts of Kindness Day, February 14-17. Fans who pledge to do a good deed will be entered to win a six-pack variety pack with boxes of strawberry, strawberry shortcake, and chocolate pops. Fans can enter to win by pledging a good deed here at https://www.goodpops.com/pledge/ .

"The good in our name isn't just about the ingredients we use or the way our products taste, it's an integral part of GoodPop's mission to use our frozen treats as a vehicle to do social and environmental good," said Goetz. "We are committed to donating to our equity and inclusion partners for every person who pledges to do something good. What better time to do this than a day that is dedicated to random acts of kindness. Our goal is to create a ripple effect that brings more good into people's lives and creates positive change."

Additionally, on Random Acts of Kindness Day GoodPop will reach out to 30 of its followers via Instagram at random for a surprise and delight - 8 free boxes of GoodPop delivered to their door as a thank you for being a GoodPop fan.

The strawberry, strawberry shortcake, and chocolate pops come in packs of four per box, and

are part of GoodPop's collection of plant-based pop flavors. The pops are USDA certified organic, dairy, and gluten-free and made without HFCs, GMOs, refined sugars, or sugar alcohol sweeteners. Like all GoodPop products, these flavors were thoughtfully crafted with the highest quality ingredients available.

GoodPop Frozen Pops are available for a suggested retail price of $4.99-$5.99 and can be found in natural and conventional retailers in 40+ states and GoodPop's online store that ships to all 48 states in the continental United States. For a full list of retailers and to shop, click here .

Downloadable images are available here.

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® Frozen Pops has been committed to using fresh, natural, organic, Non-GMO, rBST-free, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 15 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing emerging natural novelty brand, GoodPop is certified B-Corp and dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. GoodPop has both a strong awareness and authentic story that cannot be found anywhere else. www.goodpops.com .

Media Contact:

Janette Rizk

805-895-4940

[email protected]

www.goodpops.com

SOURCE GoodPop