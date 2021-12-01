GoodPop Celebrates National Cookie Day December 4 with Giveaway and Holiday 'Poptail' Recipe

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® Frozen Pops, the leading better-for-you frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, celebrates National Cookie Day by giving away free boxes of its top-selling Cookies n' Cream pop on December 4. Fifty people that take the Pledge Good Challenge to do a good deed will receive four boxes of Cookies n' Cream pops.

To celebrate the "cookie" in GoodPop's Cookies n' Cream, fifty do-gooders that make a pledge at https://www.goodpops.com/pledge on December 4 will receive a four pack of Cookies n' Cream pops. Sip the Season with GoodPop's Santa's Milk n' Cookies Spiked Milkshake 1 cup vanilla ice cream (dairy free or regular) 1/3 cup oat milk, 2 GoodPop Cookies n' Cream Pops, 2oz Tito's Vodka. Add all ingredients into a high-powered blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into glass, garnish with fresh cookies and enjoy!

"Everyone loves a "cookies and cream" pop and so three years ago we set out to make one, but with ingredients our customers could trust," said Daniel Goetz, CEO and founder, GoodPop. "We couldn't find a cookie that met our quality standards so we created our own for this pop that is gluten-free, vegan and organic, and meets our quality standards. We tested grain-free flours, fair-trade cocoa, different plant-based milks and oils to eventually come up with the right combination and flavor for our own cookie that is used in these pops."

To celebrate the "cookie" in GoodPop's Cookies n' Cream, the brand is hosting a giveaway to encourage its fans to do good deeds this holiday season. Through its Pledge Good Challenge, the brand donates $1 per pledge to various non-profit partners. Fifty do-gooders that make a pledge at https://www.goodpops.com/pledge on December 4 will receive a four pack of Cookies n' Cream pops. Winners will be selected and notified on Monday, December 6.

"The good in our name isn't just about the ingredients we use or the way our products taste, it's an integral part of GoodPop's mission to use our frozen treats as a vehicle to do social and environmental good," said Goetz. "We are committed to donating for every person who pledges to do something good. Our goal is to create a ripple effect that brings more into people's lives and creates positive change."

GoodPop has also launched a series of poptail recipes in collaboration with Austin-based Tito's Handmade Vodka to celebrate the holiday season with twists on holiday cocktail and mocktail classics using popular GoodPop pops and Tito's vodka. The National Cookie Day recipe is Santa's Milk n' Cookies Spiked Shake, a vegan and gluten-free twist on Santa's milk and cookies made with GoodPop's Cookies n' Cream pop, Tito's Vodka, oat milk and dairy-free vanilla ice cream. It can easily be made a mock-poptail by leaving out the vodka. Check out the whole recipe and other holiday poptails here.

The Cookies n' Cream pops come in packs of four per box, and are part of GoodPop's collection of plant-based pop flavors, such as Orange n' Cream and Strawberry Shortcake. The pops are USDA certified organic, dairy and gluten free and made without HFCs, GMOs, refined sugars, or sugar alcohol sweeteners. Like all GoodPop products, the Cookies n Cream was thoughtfully crafted with the highest quality ingredients available.

GoodPop Frozen Pops are available for a suggested retail price of $4.99-$5.99 and can be found in natural and conventional retailers in 40+ states and GoodPop's online store that ships to all 48 states in the continental United States. For a full list of retailers and to shop, click here .

