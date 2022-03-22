GoodPop Cleans Up Another Classic Frozen Treat With New Organic Junior Pops

First USDA organic, 100% fruit juice junior pops made with no added sugar, trio includes classic flavors Orange, Cherry and Grape

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® frozen pops, the leading better-for-you frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, announces the first ever USDA certified Organic Junior Pops that are 100 percent fruit juice-based and made with no added sugar. The pops come in a variety pack of six in three fan-favorite flavors, Orange, Cherry, and Grape and are now available at GoodPop's online shop, Sprouts Farmers Markets, and H-E-B stores nationwide and will be in Whole Foods Market stores across the country beginning in April. Check GoodPop's store locator for exact locations.

GoodPop continues to lean into consumer demand for customers seeking treats that are delicious but made with less sugar. The International Food Information Council's annual Food and Health Survey showed that 45% of respondents rated eating less sugar as their top goal in 2022. GoodPop's new kid-friendly sized pops are the only organic junior pops on the market made with 100 percent fruit juice and no added sugar, and join GoodPop's collection of dairy-free and vegan pop flavors, such as Orange n' Cream, Cherry Lemonade, and Chocolate Fudge. At just 25 calories a pop, they are a guilt-free treat that is deliciously refreshing. Suggested retail price for each box is $4.99-$5.99.

"Orange, Cherry and Grape frozen pops were a staple of my summer days growing up and served as inspiration for our organic junior pops," said Daniel Goetz, CEO and founder, GoodPop. "We saw an opportunity in the market to recreate the cult classic junior pops like the ones we grew up with in the 80s and 90s, but make them with better-for-you ingredients, which means they are organic, have a much shorter, cleaner ingredient list and are allergen-friendly, but without sacrificing taste. We're thrilled to add these classic treats to our line up as part of our ongoing commitment to using our frozen treats as a vehicle to do social and environmental good."

To celebrate the launch of these classic pops and GoodPop's ongoing commitment to doing good, they've commissioned a mural by Austin-based artist, Carmen Rangel. "Give a Good Day" emblazoned with the message "Do Good, Feel Good" and a QR code people scan to pledge to do good deeds through its Pledge Good Foundation. The mural covers a 10x45 foot space located at 2615 E. 6th St. in Austin, Texas, and will be up now through June.

All GoodPop products are USDA certified organic or Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy, and gluten free and made without HFCs, GMOs, refined sugars, or sugar alcohol sweeteners. GoodPop treats can be found in natural and conventional retailers in 40+ states. For a full list of retailers, more information and to shop these new items, click here: www.goodpops.com/store-locator.

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® Frozen Pops has been committed to using fresh, organic, non-GMO, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 19 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing emerging better-for-you novelty brand, GoodPop is certified B-Corp and dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. GoodPop has both a strong awareness and authentic story that cannot be found anywhere else. https://www.goodpops.com/store-locator/

