GoodPop Continues Impressive Growth in 2022, Doubles Down on Innovation and Social Impact

Hires Alex Prosperi to lead marketing and innovation; promotes Clara Tomlin to lead brand Impact

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® , the award-winning better for you frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, continues to grow rapidly as more consumers seek healthier snack options. To deliver even more "cleaned up classic" novelties and expand into new categories, GoodPop welcomes Alex Prosperi as director of marketing and innovation. To further its mission to use its products as a vehicle for social good, Clara Tomlin has been promoted to director of brand impact.

As GoodPop's new Director of Brand Impact, Clara Tomlin will oversee all brand impact programs including GoodPop's Pledge Good Foundation, which was formed in 2019 to further the company's mission to use its frozen treats as a vehicle to do social and environmental good. As Director of Innovation and Marketing, Alex Prosperi will focus on bringing the cleanest, most innovative and delicious frozen treats to market, along with products beyond the frozen novelty category.

According to a recent McKinsey Report, fifty percent of consumers across all age groups say since pre-pandemic, healthy eating is a top priority, along with prioritizing the reduction of sugar and processed foods. With this shift, GoodPop is seeing an increased demand for its products. The brand's frozen retail sales have grown by 36 percent in the last year ending September, and over a hundred million GoodPops will be consumed this year, many of which by consumers trying GoodPop for the first time.

"We continue to see unprecedented growth as consumers demand better-for-you options in the frozen novelties category," said Rahul Shah, COO and president, GoodPop. "Since our inception, we've prioritized the highest ingredient standards and remained committed to our values. We're working hard to keep providing new items that are reminiscent of the classics we grew up with but made with less sugar and higher quality ingredients."

GoodPop has gained market share for 19 consecutive months as distribution into conventional retail and innovation are driving sales growth for GoodPop, beyond the growth of the frozen novelties category overall. In 2022, the brand launched four new products, including Organic Junior Pops , which, according to SPINS data, are the top selling frozen novelty in the natural channel this year to date and are a winner of a 2022 Good Housekeeping Healthy Snack Award . GoodPop entered into new formats with the launch of their first stickless frozen treats with two indulgent offerings— Fudge n' Vanilla Squares and Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches . The brand also partnered with Whole Foods Market for a limited edition summer item— Organic Juice Blasters .

To lead innovation and marketing, GoodPop hired Alex Prosperi, who will focus on bringing the cleanest, most innovative and delicious frozen treats to market, along with products beyond the frozen novelty category. Prosperi joins GoodPop from Unilever, where he served in brand management roles on Magnum Ice Cream, Talenti Gelato, and Q-tips.

This year GoodPop's Pledge Good Foundation has also partnered with 12 organizations across the country focused on ending hunger, supporting equity and inclusion, nurturing a healthy environment and helping animals find homes. Through its nonprofit partnerships, Pledge Good has supported 400 hours of tutoring, mentoring, and support to students in systematically under-resourced schools with City Year; they have provided 1.5 million meals across the U.S. with Feeding America; funded learning gardens for elementary schools with Big Green; and helped dogs and cats find homes across the country with Best Friends Animal Society.

As GoodPop's new Director of Brand Impact, Clara Tomlin will oversee all brand impact programs including GoodPop's Pledge Good Foundation , which was formed in 2019 to further the company's mission to use its frozen treats as a vehicle to do social and environmental good. Tomlin's previous roles at GoodPop spanned supporting the sales team, directing marketing initiatives, refreshing the brand's packaging in 2020, and spearheading GoodPop's Pledge Good initiatives.

"We're thrilled to see our team evolve with Alex leading marketing and innovation and Clara leading the charge to drive brand impact as we continue to develop this evolving ecosystem, raise the bar and drive the future of better for you products as a whole," said Shah. "We have an incredible team in place and can't wait to see what 2023 brings."

Images are available for download here .

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® has been committed to using fresh, organic, non-GMO, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 15 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing natural novelty brand, GoodPop is a certified B-Corp and dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. www.goodpops.com.

Media Contact:

Janette Rizk

348944 @email4pr.com

805-895-4940

SOURCE GoodPop