GoodPop Continues Its Revamp of Classic Ice Cream Truck Treats by Adding Organic Dairy Bars to Existing Award-Winning Non-Dairy Lineup

Leading better-for-you frozen treat brand adds nostalgic strawberry shortcake and cookies n' cream pops to its product lineup

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop , a leading better-for-you frozen treat brand, expands its line of cleaned-up classics with creamy ice cream bars, offered in two flavors - Strawberry Shortcake and Cookies n' Cream. Available nationwide at Whole Foods Market in boxes of six, the gluten-free ice cream bars are made with grass-fed organic dairy, fair trade cocoa, and organic berries. Now, in addition to GoodPop's line of dairy-free pops, the brand is proud to offer these new options for anyone craving a sweet, delicious treat.

GoodPop’s new Strawberry Shortcake and Cookies n’ Cream flavors

"The GOOD in GoodPop means we'll always responsibly source ingredients of the highest quality - whether it's fruit, oats, or dairy, " says GoodPop Founder and CEO Daniel Goetz. "We already know that the majority of our customers enjoy both dairy and non-dairy treats, and for this reason have always wanted to provide them with both options. Unfortunately, we were unable to find a dairy supplier that met our high quality standards — until now. In partnership with a group of small, family-run dairy farms, we're proud to offer our new ice cream bars made with organic, grass-fed dairy as a cleaned-up version of a favorite childhood treat."

The new SKUs are the first of their kind in many years. GoodPop launched in 2009 with a line of dairy and nondairy pops that were first sold at Austin farmers markets by the then UT-Austin student, Daniel Goetz. As the brand expanded, despite requests from customers, who loved the dairy-based Coldbrew Coffee, Banana Cinnamon, and Chocolate Milk pops, Daniel had to discontinue the line as he was unable to find a dairy supplier that met both GoodPop's standards and high demand. Ultimately, the decision was made to focus solely on offering non-dairy treats. The recent improvement in the supply of high quality dairy has finally allowed the better-for-you brand to offer these two iconic ice cream truck flavors. Like all of GoodPop's offerings, both flavors are gluten-free and non-GMO.

The launch of dairy-based frozen treats marks an exciting milestone after years of substantial growth for GoodPop. GoodPop continues to offer its core dairy-free line, which recently expanded to include the bestselling Neapolitan frozen pop made with oatmilk—a winner of the 2024 NEXTY Award. GoodPop's offerings also include their bestselling Junior Pops, made with 100% fruit juice and no added sugar, and their lunchbox-friendly Mini Cans, made with real fruit juice and sparkling water — both of which have helped remove over 1 million pounds of sugar from kids' diets in the past year. GoodPop recently released an innovative new line of Hydration Pops, featuring electrolytes and no added sugar. GoodPop is available at more than 10,000 retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Target, Costco, Publix, Walmart, and more.

GoodPop's Cookies n' Cream and Strawberry Shortcake are available for $8.99 for 6 bars at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

About GoodPop

Since 2009, GoodPop has been on a mission to clean up the classic treats we're nostalgic for by offering better-for-you frozen pops and bubbly beverages made of real ingredients with less sugar and nothing artificial. Our delicious and wholesome products are genuinely good, inside and out. From the high quality ingredients we ethically source to how we take care of our partners and planet, we exist to give back to our communities one treat and good deed at a time. GoodPop products come in 20+ delicious flavors and are available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Publix, Walmart, Kroger, Sam's Club and more. To learn more about GoodPop visit www.goodpop.com.

