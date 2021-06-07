GoodPop Hires Rahul Shah to Drive the Future of Better-for-You Frozen Snacking

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® Frozen Pops, leading better-for-you frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, announces the hire of Rahul Shah as President and Chief Operating Officer as the company continues to experience unprecedented growth.

In this newly created role, Shah will oversee all departments, including daily operations of the business, as the brand tracks to double its business in 2022. He brings extensive experience in corporate strategy, breakthrough digital marketing and operational transformation. As part of the executive leadership team, Shah will work alongside GoodPop founder and CEO, Daniel Goetz.

"GoodPop has redefined the frozen novelties category with its delicious, unique flavors, better-for-you products and elevated sourcing standards, all while using frozen treats as a vehicle to do social and environmental good through its Pledge Good Foundation," said Shah. "With plant-based novelties being the fastest growing segment in the ice cream category and online ice cream sales booming, people are shopping for and discovering products in new ways. I'm inspired to help GoodPop continue to develop this evolving ecosystem, raise the bar and drive the future of the frozen snack category as a whole."

Last month, the company launched its direct to consumer store here, allowing consumers access to all 19 GoodPop flavors available for delivery in the continental United States. In addition to grocery delivery platforms like Instacart, GoPuff and Amazon Fresh, GoodPop's frozen treats will be more accessible across the country as the brand expands distribution via a variety of online marketplaces. Shah will also leverage his deep consumer insight background to build on GoodPop's market leading velocities at retail.

Shah joins GoodPop from Unilever where he oversaw the launch of The Ice Cream Shop and partnered with leading delivery platforms and retailers. With more than 15 years of experience across strategy, marketing, and operations in the food and beverage industry, he previously led Unilever's frozen novelties brands, Klondike, Popsicle, and Good Humor.

"After meeting Rahul, we knew he was the right person to take GoodPop to the next level," said GoodPop CEO and Founder Daniel Goetz. "He stood out for his overwhelming passion and enthusiasm for the category, and his broad range of experiences across technology, operations, finance and strategy. We look forward to his leadership and track record of innovation as we continue to build GoodPop into America's leading frozen treat brand."

New Products

Known for reinventing childhood frozen treat classics with better ingredients, GoodPop recently added a new offering to its line of better for you nostalgic treats - organic Twin Pops, available in Sweet Cherry, Valencia Orange and Concord Grape. The twin pops contain 100 percent fruit juice, have no added sugar, come in packs of four and join GoodPop's collection of dairy-free and vegan flavors, such as Dreamy Orange Push Pops, Coldbrew Latte and Strawberry Shortcake. GoodPop also went 100 percent plant based for all products in 2020.

New Packaging

GoodPop has refreshed its packaging with a new look that calls attention to its mission to "Pledge Good. Do Good. Feel Good." The back of the box is dedicated to GoodPop's Pledge Good Foundation, and has a call to action for how customers can take part by making a pledge to do a good deed at goodpop.com/pledge. On the front of the box, the new logo is an updated banner with a designated brand color, Good Day Teal, which evokes a feeling of warmth and showcases its mouthwatering pops.

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® Frozen Pops has been committed to using fresh, organic, Non-GMO, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 19 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal that are always gluten and dairy-free. As the best performing emerging better-for-you novelty brand, GoodPop is certified B-Corp and dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. www.goodpops.com.

