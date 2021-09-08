GoodPop is Making Good Deeds Go Viral on Tiktok With #PledgeGood

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® frozen pops, announces its #PledgeGood challenge on social media, to encourage people to post good deeds with a commitment to donate one million meals* to Feeding America throughout September, Hunger Action Month. For every social media post with #PledgeGood, and every pledge made on their website, GoodPop will donate a meal.

Michelle Chen of World of Vegan shares a video of her good deed as part of GoodPop's #PledgeGood challenge. Take the #PledgeGood challenge on TikTok, Instagram or at https://www.goodpops.com/pledgegood-challenge/ Join the #PledgeGood Challenge hosted by @GoodPop and they will match every pledge with a donation to @FeedingAmerica to fight hunger! Join the #PledgeGood challenge at https://www.tiktok.com/@goodpop

To kick off the challenge, GoodPop has partnered with TikTok and Instagram creators Smile Squad, Taylor Cassidy , Michelle Chen of World of Vegan and Zahra of Muslimthicc , who will share videos of their acts of kindness using #PledgeGood and encourage others to do the same. Check out an example video here.

"The good in our name isn't just about the ingredients we use or the way our products taste, it's an integral part of GoodPop's mission to use our frozen treats as a vehicle to do social and environmental good," said Goetz. "We created the Pledge Good Foundation and are embarking on the #PledgeGood challenge to make the world a brighter place, with more generosity and random acts of kindness. We are committed to donating for every person who pledges to do something good and our goal is to create a ripple effect that brings more good and joy into people's lives and creates positive change."

People who want to participate but are not on TikTok and Instagram can pledge their good deed at https://www.goodpops.com/pledge/ .

The #PledgeGood campaign is part of a larger goal made by GoodPop's non-profit, Pledge Good Foundation to reach five million pledges by 2025. The #PledgeGood challenge is the foundation's first big push to reach its first million pledges.

"Our mission is to Pledge Good. Do Good. Feel Good," said Goetz. "We have been donating $1 per pledge to various non-profit partners from the beginning, but we felt we needed to do something bigger to encourage people to make a pledge. If five million people pledge to do a good deed and we make a donation for every single one, think about how much positive change we can make. This mission is what drives us and inspires us."

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Meal claim valid as of 7/1/20 and subject to change.

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® Frozen Pops has been committed to using fresh, natural, organic, Non-GMO, rBST-free, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 15 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing emerging natural novelty brand, GoodPop is certified B-Corp and dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. GoodPop has both a strong awareness and authentic story that cannot be found anywhere else.

