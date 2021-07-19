GoodPop Launches Mango Chile Flavor Just in Time for National Mango Day, July 22

AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® Frozen Pops, the leading better-for-you frozen treat brand that exists to good in the world, debuts its latest flavor, Mango Chile, as a throwback to the fan favorite of its early farmer's market days. On the heels of its recently launched Pledge Good Foundation, GoodPop asks consumers everywhere to pledge to do good deeds this summer.

"I fell in love with mango chile paletas while traveling throughout Mexico, so it became one of GoodPop's first flavors to honor that experience and inspiration," said Daniel Goetz, founder and CEO, GoodPop. "This version of Mango Chile has a sweet and savory combination of juicy ripe mango with a touch of chili, lime and salt. They are great alone or mixed into a 'poptail,' especially for summer."

The Mango Chile pops come in packs of four, and join GoodPop's collection of plant-based pop flavors, such as Dreamy Orange Push Pops, Cold Brew Latte and Strawberry Shortcake. The pops are USDA certified organic, dairy and gluten free and made without HFCs, GMOs, refined sugars, or sugar alcohol sweeteners. Like all GoodPop products, the Mango Chile was also thoughtfully crafted with the highest quality ingredients available.

"Our mangoes are sourced from Colombia because we found that this area of the world is growing the most flavorful and sweetest mangoes. We also custom developed our own organic chile lime blend because we couldn't find anything else that would fit our quality standards. Finding the best possible ingredients that are also ethically sourced to create our Mango Chile pop was our top priority and we are so excited to share this unique flavor with everyone," said Goetz.

To celebrate the release of the Mango Chile pop, GoodPop is hosting a 24-hour flash sale on National Mango Day, July 22, offering 20 percent off all pops in its online store with code MANGODAY and will be handing out free mango chile pops on July 22 at Central Machine Works Brewery, located at 4824 East Cesar Chavez Street in Austin, Texas, from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m.

They are also encouraging shoppers to pledge to do good deeds this summer through Pledge Good, a simple act of committing to do a good deed to spread good and kindness. GoodPop's mission is to, "Pledge Good. Do Good. Feel Good," and the brand donates $1 per pledge to various non-profit partners. Customers can take part at goodpop.com/pledge.

"The good in our name isn't just about the ingredients we use or the way our products taste, it's an integral part of GoodPop's mission to use our frozen treats as a vehicle to do social and environmental good," said Goetz. "We created the Pledge Good Foundation to make the world a brighter place, with more generosity and random acts of kindness. We are committed to donating for every person who pledges to do something good and our goal is to create a ripple effect that brings more good and joy into people's lives and creates positive change."

GoodPop Frozen Pops are available for a suggested retail price of $4.99-$5.99 and can be found in natural and conventional retailers in 40+ states and GoodPop's new online store that ships to all 48 states in the continental United States with flat rate shipping. For a full list of retailers and to shop, click here: www.goodpops.com/store-locator . For more information and to shop, visit https://shop.goodpops.com/ .

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® Frozen Pops has been committed to using fresh, natural, organic, Non-GMO, rBST-free, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 15 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing emerging natural novelty brand, GoodPop is certified B-Corp and dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. GoodPop has both a strong awareness and authentic story that cannot be found anywhere else. www.goodpops.com .

