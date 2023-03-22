GoodPop Partners with Good Deeds Day Movement to Lead Acts of Kindness in the U.S.

Frozen treat-maker rallies 13+ cities nationwide to host volunteer events and create ripple effect of good deeds, beginning April 16

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® , the leading better for you frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, announces its partnership with Good Deeds Day , the global movement that encourages good deeds, celebrated on April 16, 2023. This year, GoodPop will lead efforts to expand the movement in the United States.

GoodPop invites everyone to take part in Good Deeds Day and has recruited like-minded companies across the country such as Chobani, Quinn Foods, H-E-B and La Colombe Coffee Roasters as city sponsors to host volunteer events in major cities. Together, they will inspire acts of goodness, encouraging people to make a positive impact in their local communities. Events will range from a clean-up event in Austin with Keep Austin Beautiful in Givens Park, to rooftop garden building with Chobani in New York City, a school lunch focus giveaway with H-E-B in Houston, and many more. To sign up for a local event or host one, visit Good Deeds Day U.S.

"Our focus at GoodPop is making the world a brighter place with more generosity and acts of kindness which is so naturally aligned to Good Deeds Day," said Daniel Goetz, founder and CEO, GoodPop. "We believe that every single person has the power to make a positive impact in their community, and our goal with Good Deeds Day in the US is to get as many people involved as possible to create a ripple effect of goodness. We can't wait to see everyone come together to bring more awareness to the impact of small acts on April 16, but even more importantly, all year long."

The Good Deeds Day initiative encourages people to put into practice the simple idea that every person can do a good deed, no matter how big or small, to improve the lives of others and positively impact the world.

Since 2007, millions of people and thousands of organizations and businesses worldwide have united together every year to do good and volunteers have participated in the Good Deeds Day movement, including MTV Global, ABC Network Studios NYC, NASDAQ and Pope Francis.

"We love GoodPop's mission to use their products as a vehicle to do social and environmental good, and their commitment to creating positive change in the world is something we wholeheartedly share," said Hannah Wojno, Director, Good Deeds Day. "We can't think of a better partner to lead this movement in the US and inspire acts of goodness across the country."

Good Deeds Day events in the U.S. scheduled for April 16, 2023 include:

Austin , TX—GoodPop will host a clean up event with Keep Austin Beautiful. The clean up will take place at Givens Park and Waterloo Park on Sunday, April 16 at 10 a.m. GoodPop employees, friends, family and the local community are invited to beautify the parks that day followed by a celebration with GoodPop at Lustre Pearl with food, games and fun!

will host a clean up event with Keep Austin Beautiful. The clean up will take place at Givens Park and Waterloo Park on at GoodPop employees, friends, family and the local community are invited to beautify the parks that day followed by a celebration with GoodPop at Lustre Pearl with food, games and fun! New York City , NY—Chobani and Earth Day Initiative are partnering with Hell's Kitchen Farm Project, an Urban Rooftop Farm in Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan , on a mission to create a more food secure urban community. The produce grown on their Rooftop Farm supplies the food pantry a few stories below with fresh produce to increase nutrition security in Hell's Kitchen. Chobani will clean, soil, and prepare beds to be planted this growing season.

and Earth Day Initiative are partnering with Hell's Kitchen Farm Project, an Urban Rooftop Farm in Hell's Kitchen, , on a mission to create a more food secure urban community. The produce grown on their Rooftop Farm supplies the food pantry a few stories below with fresh produce to increase nutrition security in Hell's Kitchen. Chobani will clean, soil, and prepare beds to be planted this growing season. Chicago , IL–Mush is partnering with Strength in the City and SOS Illinois to help clean the streets of Chicago . Strength in the City and the MUSH Team will come together to clean up the streets of the community we live in, and celebrate our efforts after with complementary Mush!

is partnering with Strength in the City and SOS Illinois to help clean the streets of . Strength in the City and the MUSH Team will come together to clean up the streets of the community we live in, and celebrate our efforts after with complementary Mush! Houston , TX—H-E-B will host a variety of volunteer events for H-E-B employees based out of the greater Houston area. These activities include clean up work with Keep Pearland Beautiful, the Village Center in Kingwood and Exploration Green Conservancy in Clear Lake ; packing hygiene kits for Oak Forest Foster and Canopy; Packing lunches for Montgomery County and Cy Fair ISD.

will host a variety of volunteer events for H-E-B employees based out of the greater area. These activities include clean up work with Keep Pearland Beautiful, the Village Center in and Exploration Green Conservancy in ; packing hygiene kits for Oak Forest Foster and Canopy; Packing lunches for and Cy Fair ISD. Philadelphia, PA — La Colombe employees will take action against hunger by volunteering with local nonprofit Philabundance. They will also host a food drive which is open to the community to donate.

— employees will take action against hunger by volunteering with local nonprofit Philabundance. They will also host a food drive which is open to the community to donate. Boulder, CO — Quinn Foods , will lead clean up projects with Cultivate and Thorne Nature Experience. The cleanup with Cultivate YardBuster program connects volunteers with seniors facing the challenge of maintaining their yards. Participants will visit homes to perform basic yard cleanup and provide friendly interactions while promoting safety and peace of mind. With Thorne Nature Experience volunteers and Quinn team members will help with general outdoor clean up and preparations for Earth Day celebrations at their Sombrero Marsh Environmental Education Center.

— , will lead clean up projects with Cultivate and Thorne Nature Experience. The cleanup with Cultivate YardBuster program connects volunteers with seniors facing the challenge of maintaining their yards. Participants will visit homes to perform basic yard cleanup and provide friendly interactions while promoting safety and peace of mind. With Thorne Nature Experience volunteers and Quinn team members will help with general outdoor clean up and preparations for Earth Day celebrations at their Sombrero Marsh Environmental Education Center. Boca Raton , FL–4ocean crew, friends, and family will join together to host a local shoreline cleanup in the heartbeat of Boca Raton, Florida where 4ocean is headquartered. With the ocean on one side, and a sensitive mangrove shoreline on the other, Spanish River Park is an area frequented by a variety of aquatic life, and home to numerous protected species!

crew, friends, and family will join together to host a local shoreline cleanup in the heartbeat of where 4ocean is headquartered. With the ocean on one side, and a sensitive mangrove shoreline on the other, Spanish River Park is an area frequented by a variety of aquatic life, and home to numerous protected species! Orange County , CA–La Cienega Vineyard is volunteering at the Giving Farm, a farm-to-food bank program that works to promote student and community engagement in the California agricultural industry. Volunteers will spend the day picking fruits and vegetables and helping with other farming tasks. All produce goes to the food bank with Community Action Partnership.

is volunteering at the Giving Farm, a farm-to-food bank program that works to promote student and community engagement in the agricultural industry. Volunteers will spend the day picking fruits and vegetables and helping with other farming tasks. All produce goes to the food bank with Community Action Partnership. Other City Sponsors include: Cleveland Kitchen for Cleveland, OH , Mighty Millie Foundation for Atlanta, GA , The Goods Mart for New York City , NY and Unreal for Boston, MA

Also, get involved by doing good at home and sharing good deeds by tagging @gooddeedsday and @GoodPop. For more good deed ideas, click here .

Downloadable images available here .

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® has been committed to using fresh, organic, non-GMO, real, and wholesome ingredients, offering better-for-you frozen treats made without artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives for those who crave a world of good. As the best performing better-for-you novelty brand, GoodPop is a certified B Corp and dedicated to doing good, giving back through its Pledge Good Foundation, and making people happy. GoodPop products are available at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmer's Market, Natural Grocers, Costco, Publix Super Markets, Walmart stores and online at Thrive Market, Amazon.com, and the GoodPop shop. Click here for specific locations. www.goodpop.com.

About Good Deeds Day

Good Deeds Day is a global movement of people who are dedicated to doing good. Since 2007, millions of people and thousands of organizations from over 110 countries unite annually to volunteer and #DoGood. Good Deeds Day believes that every person has the power to create positive change in their community and our world. Join the movement: www.good-deeds-day.org Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | [email protected]

