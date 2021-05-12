GoodPop "Pops" Into Summer With Three New Flavors and Better-For-You Take on a Classic Favorite

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its website and e-commerce launch, GoodPop® Frozen Pops, leader in the better-for-you frozen treat category, debuts "Twin Pops" in three flavors.

A nod to the childhood classic, the new twin pops are available in Sweet Cherry, Valencia Orange and Concord Grape. The twin pops come in packs of four, and join GoodPop's collection of dairy-free and vegan pop flavors, such as Dreamy Orange Push Pops, Coldbrew Latte and Strawberry Shortcake. These new flavors coincide with the launch of GoodPop's online store that ships to all 48 states in the continental United States with flat rate shipping.

"We love reinventing classic favorites with better-for-you ingredients. Twin pops were a staple of my summer days growing up and served as inspiration for our lineup of twin pops," said Daniel Goetz, founder, GoodPop. "Our new online store gives customers another way to purchase our newest flavors and longtime favorites from the comfort of home," said Goetz.

The only twin pops on the market that are 100 percent fruit juice, Goodpop's "Twin Pops" have no added sugar and come in three juicy flavors. At 35 calories per pop, they are a guilt-free treat that is deliciously shareable and perfect for a warm summer day spent with friends. Suggested retail price is $4.99.

All GoodPop products are USDA certified organic or Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy and gluten free and made without HFCs, GMOs, refined sugars or sugar alcohol sweeteners.

"We're thrilled to launch these nostalgic treats as part of the debut of our new look and feel that embodies our mission and dedication to doing good, giving back and making people happy, just in time for summer," said Goetz.

GoodPop has refreshed its packaging with a new look that calls attention to its mission to "Pledge Good. Do Good. Feel Good." The back of the box is dedicated to GoodPop's Pledge Good Foundation, and has a call to action for how customers can take part by making a pledge to do a good deed at goodpop.com/pledge. On the front of the box, the new logo is an updated banner with a designated brand color, Good Day Teal, which evokes a feeling of warmth and showcases its mouthwatering pops.

GoodPop Frozen Pops are available for a suggested retail price of $4.99-$5.99 and can be found in natural and conventional retailers in 40+ states. For a full list of retailers and to shop, click here: www.goodpops.com/store-locator . For more information and to shop, visit https://shop.goodpops.com/ .

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® Frozen Pops has been committed to using fresh, organic, Non-GMO, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 19 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing emerging better-for-you novelty brand, GoodPop is certified B-Corp and dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. GoodPop has both a strong awareness and authentic story that cannot be found anywhere else. www.goodpops.com .

