Goodrich Petroleum Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company has promoted Kristen M. McWatters, the Company's Controller, to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer effective December 17, 2020. Ms. McWatters replaces Robert T. Barker who has served as the Company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since January 2017 and is retiring effective December 16, 2020. The Company previously announced Mr. Barker's notice of retirement on September 25, 2020. His decision to retire was based on personal reasons and not the result of any disagreement relating to our operations, policies or practices.

In this role, Ms. McWatters will serve as the Company's principal financial officer in addition to her other roles. Ms. McWatters is a certified public accountant (CPA) who joined the Company in 2017 and has been its Controller since March 2020. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. McWatters served as Controller for Spark Energy, Inc., a publicly traded independent retail energy services company, from 2015 to 2016 and their Senior Manager, Financial Reporting from 2014 to 2015. From 2011 to 2014, Ms. McWatters served in various positions with Southwestern Energy Company, including Manager, Financial Reporting from 2013 to 2014. From September 2008 to 2011, Ms. McWatters worked for KPMG, LLP.

Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".

