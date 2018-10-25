Goodrich Petroleum Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Production grew 113% over the previous year period and 41% sequentially to an average of 84,700 Mcfe per day. The Company expects to average 95,000 – 105,000 Mcfe per day in the fourth quarter after deferring the completion of 1.0 gross (0.94 net) well until the first quarter of 2019 in order to take advantage of synergies from batch completing multiple wells.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $14.3 million and Discretionary Cash Flow ("DCF"), defined as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital, increased to $13.8 million in the quarter. The quarter over quarter increase in Adjusted EBITDA and DCF was driven by significantly higher production volumes and a 20% reduction in per unit cash operating expenses.

3Q18 FINANCIAL RESULTS

REVENUES

Revenues totaled $24.4 million in the quarter, versus $13.2 million in the prior year period. Average realized price per unit was $3.12 per Mcfe ($2.75 per Mcf of gas and $72.29 per barrel of oil) in the quarter, versus $3.54 per Mcfe in the prior year period ($2.96 per Mcf of gas and $47.85 per barrel of oil).

PRODUCTION

Production totaled 7.8 Bcfe in the quarter, or an average of approximately 84,700 Mcfe per day, versus 3.7 Bcfe, or an average of approximately 39,800 Mcfe per day, in the prior year period. Natural gas production totaled 7.5 Bcf in the quarter (96% of total production), versus 3.2 Bcf (88% of total production) during the prior year period.

CASH FLOW

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.3 million in the quarter and discretionary cash flow ("DCF"), defined as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital, was $13.8 million in the quarter versus Adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 million and DCF of $8.3 million in the prior year period.

NET INCOME

The Company announced net income of $1.7 million in the quarter ($0.14 per basic and $0.12 per fully diluted share), versus net income of $0.7 million ($0.07 per basic and $0.05 per fully diluted share) in the prior year period.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Lease operating expense ("LOE") was $2.6 million ($0.33/Mcfe) in the quarter, versus $2.2 million ($0.60/Mcfe) in the prior year period. LOE for the quarter included $0.3 million ($0.04/Mcfe) for workovers, versus $0.2 million ($0.05/Mcfe) in the prior year period. Lease operating expense for the quarter excluding workovers was $2.3 million ($0.29/Mcfe) versus $2.0 million ($0.55/Mcfe) in the prior year period. Per unit LOE is expected to continue to fall as we increase production from the Haynesville which carries a very low per unit LOE.

Production and other taxes were $1.0 million in the quarter ($0.12/Mcfe), versus a negligible credit in the prior year period as the result of refunds for both severance and ad valorem taxes during that quarter.

Transportation and processing expense was $3.3 million ($0.43/Mcfe) in the quarter, versus $1.6 million ($0.44/Mcfe) in the prior year period.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A") expense was $7.9 million ($1.02/Mcfe) in the quarter, versus $3.5 million ($0.96/Mcfe) in the prior year period.

General and administrative expense was $4.6 million ($0.60/Mcfe) in the quarter, which includes non-cash expense of $1.5 million ($0.20/Mcfe) versus $3.7 million ($1.02/Mcfe) in the prior year period, which included non-cash expense of $1.9 million ($0.51/Mcfe). G&A Payable in Cash was $3.1 million ($0.40/Mcfe) in the quarter.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating income, defined as revenues minus operating expenses, totaled $5.0 million in the quarter, versus $2.2 million in the prior year period.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Capital expenditures totaled $38.3 million in the quarter, of which $37.5 million was spent on drilling and completion costs and $0.8 million on other expenditures, versus $5.4 million in the prior year period of which the majority was spent on drilling and completion costs. A majority of the quarter's total drilling and completion capital expenditures were spent in the Haynesville Shale Trend. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter are expected to be $8.0 – 10.0 million.

INTEREST EXPENSE

Interest expense totaled $3.1 million ($0.40/Mcfe) in the quarter, which includes cash interest of $0.3 million incurred on the credit facility and non-cash interest of $2.8 million incurred on the Company's second lien notes, which includes $1.7 million paid in-kind interest and $1.1 million amortization of debt discount. Interest expense for the prior year period totaled $2.5 million, which included cash interest of $0.4 million incurred on the first lien term loan and non-cash interest of $2.1 million incurred on the Company's second lien notes, which included $1.4 million paid in-kind interest and $0.7 million amortization of debt discount.

CRUDE OIL AND NATURAL GAS DERIVATIVES

The Company had a loss of $0.2 million on its derivatives not designated as hedges in the quarter, which is comprised of a negligible change of the fair value of our open natural gas and oil derivative contracts as well as a $0.2 million loss on cash settlement, versus a total loss of $0.3 million on its derivatives not designated as hedges in the prior year period, representing the change in fair value of our natural gas and oil derivative contracts and a small realized gain on cash settlement. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company increased the amount of natural gas derivatives for 2019 by 30,000 Mmbtu per day at an average price of $2.87 per Mmbtu.

BALANCE SHEET

The Company exited the quarter with $1.9 million of cash, $15.0 million outstanding under the Company's senior credit facility, which has an upwardly revised borrowing base of $75 million (subject to first and second lien covenants), and total principal debt outstanding, including the senior credit facility and second lien notes of $66.9 million.

OTHER INFORMATION

In this press release, the Company refers to several non-US GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and G&A Payable in Cash. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and DCF are good financial indicators of the Company's performance and ability to internally generate operating funds. DCF should not be considered an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, as defined by US GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net loss applicable to common stock, as defined by US GAAP. G&A Payable in Cash should not be considered an alternative to general and administrative expense, as defined by US GAAP. Management believes that all of these non-US GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they are monitored and used by Company management and widely used by professional research analysts in the valuation and investment recommendations of companies within the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Certain statements in this news release regarding future expectations and plans for future activities may be regarded as "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. They are subject to various risks, such as financial market conditions, changes in commodities prices and costs of drilling and completion, operating hazards, drilling risks, and the inherent uncertainties in interpreting engineering data relating to underground accumulations of oil and gas, as well as other risks discussed in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".

GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION SELECTED INCOME AND PRODUCTION DATA (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Volumes Natural gas (MMcf) 7,479 3,235 15,601 7,863 Oil and condensate (MBbls) 52 71 169 237 Mmcfe - Total 7,789 3,661 16,617 9,285 Mcfe per day 84,663 39,793 60,868 34,011 Oil and natural gas revenues $ 24,331 $ 12,964 $ 53,958 $ 34,490 Other 89 255 131 607 $ 24,420 $ 13,219 $ 54,089 $ 35,097 Operating Expenses Lease operating expense (LOE excluding workovers - $2,267, $1,999, $6,659, $6,383, respectively) 2,588 2,184 7,619 9,445 Production and other taxes 959 (15) 2,268 1,068 Transportation and processing 3,344 1,624 6,742 4,668 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,922 3,516 16,934 8,893 General and administrative (payable in cash - $3,095, $1,885, $10,024, $6,444, respectively) 4,644 3,749 14,643 11,984 Other (60) (43) 105 (43) Operating income (loss) 5,023 2,204 5,778 (918) Other income (expense) Interest expense (payable in cash - $281, $352, $529, $883, respectively) (3,105) (2,529) (8,510) (7,068) Interest income (expense) and other 1 1,250 110 1,271 Loss (gain) on commodity derivatives not designated as hedges (237) (313) (3,392) 193 (3,341) (1,592) (11,792) (5,604) Reorganization gain (loss), net (16) 108 (305) 303 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,666 720 (6,319) (6,219) Income tax expense - - - - Net income (loss) $ 1,666 $ 720 $ (6,319) $ (6,219) Discretionary cash flow (see non-US GAAP reconciliation) (1) $ 13,825 $ 8,339 $ 26,297 $ 13,621 Adjusted EBITDA (see calculation and non-US GAAP reconciliation) (2) $ 14,286 $ 8,798 $ 26,597 $ 14,578 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,762 10,522 11,538 9,765 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (3) 14,046 13,274 11,538 9,765 Income (loss) per share Net income (loss) - basic $ 0.14 $ 0.07 $ (0.55) $ (0.64) Net income (loss) - diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ (0.55) $ (0.64)

(1) Discretionary cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management believes that the non-US GAAP measure of discretionary cash flow is useful as an indicator of an oil and natural gas exploration and production company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. The company has also included this information because changes in operating assets and liabilities relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements which the company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Operating cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with US GAAP. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income and similar taxes, DD&A, share based compensation expense and impairment of oil and natural gas properties. In calculating adjusted EBITDA, gains on reorganization, gains/losses on commodity derivatives not designated as hedges net of cash received or paid in settlement of derivative instruments are also excluded. Other excluded items include interest income and other, reorganization and any other non-recurring non-cash gains or losses. (3) Fully diluted shares excludes approximately 1.9 million and 4.0 million potentially dilutive instruments that were anti-dilutive for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, and 1.9 million and 4.6 million potentially dilutive instruments that were anti-dilutive for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION Per Unit Sales Prices and Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Average sales price per unit: Oil (per Bbl) Including net cash received from/paid to settle oil derivatives $ 61.37 $ 47.85 $ 59.25 $ 48.67 Excluding net cash received from/paid to settle oil derivatives $ 72.29 $ 47.85 $ 69.05 $ 48.67 Natural gas (per Mcf) Including net cash received from/paid to settle natural gas derivatives $ 2.80 $ 3.01 $ 2.77 $ 2.96 Excluding net cash received from/paid to settle natural gas derivatives $ 2.75 $ 2.96 $ 2.71 $ 2.92 Oil and natural gas (per Mcfe) Including net cash received from/paid to settle oil and natural gas derivatives $ 3.10 $ 3.59 $ 3.20 $ 3.75 Excluding net cash received from/paid to settle oil and natural gas derivatives $ 3.12 $ 3.54 $ 3.25 $ 3.71 Costs Per Mcfe Lease operating expense ($0.29, $0.55, $0.40 and $0.69 Per Mcfe excluding workovers, respectively) $ 0.33 $ 0.60 $ 0.46 $ 1.02 Production and other taxes $ 0.12 $ - $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Transportation and processing $ 0.43 $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 0.50 Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 1.02 $ 0.96 $ 1.02 $ 0.96 General and administrative (payable in cash - $0.40, $0.51, $0.60, and $0.69, respectively) $ 0.60 $ 1.02 $ 0.88 $ 1.29 Other $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ 0.01 $ - $ 2.49 $ 3.01 $ 2.91 $ 3.88

Note: Amounts on a per Mcfe basis may not total due to rounding.

GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION Cash Flow Data (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of discretionary cash flow and net cash provided by operating activities Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities (US GAAP) 24,080 285 36,735 16,413 Net changes in working capital 10,255 (8,054) 10,438 2,792 Discretionary cash flow (1) $ 13,825 $ 8,339 $ 26,297 $ 13,621 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 1,666 $ 720 $ (6,319) $ (6,219) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depletion, depreciation and amortization 7,922 3,516 16,934 8,893 (Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as hedges 237 313 3,392 (193) Net cash received (paid) for settlement of derivative instruments (196) 166 (737) 313 Share based compensation (non-cash) 1,597 1,715 4,764 5,093 Amortization of finance cost, debt discount, paid in-kind interest and accretion 2,824 2,159 7,981 6,134 Gain from material transfers & inventory write-downs (241) (141) (23) (214) Reorganization items, net 16 (108) 305 (186) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, trade and other, net of allowance 1,063 (1,476) 465 281 Accrued oil and gas revenue (1,938) 1,106 (4,297) (1,520) Prepaid expenses and other (211) 649 (231) 250 Accounts payable 9,028 (7,907) 12,964 3,304 Accrued liabilities 2,313 (427) 1,537 477 Net cash provided by operating activities 24,080 285 36,735 16,413 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (32,005) (4,179) (85,105) (21,698) Proceeds from sale of assets - 463 26,920 463 Net cash used in investing activities (32,005) (3,716) (58,185) (21,235) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments of bank borrowings - - (16,723) - Proceeds from bank borrowings 9,000 - 15,000 - Net receipts (payments) related to Convertible Second Lien Notes - 2 3 (168) Issuance cost, net (43) 104 (53) (174) Other (830) - (838) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 8,127 106 (2,611) (342) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 202 (3,325) (24,061) (5,164) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,729 35,011 25,992 36,850 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,931 $ 31,686 $ 1,931 $ 31,686

GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION Other Information and Reconciliations (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Supplemental Balance Sheet Data As of September 30, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,931 Long-term debt, net $ 61,861 Unamortized debt discount and issuance cost 5,077 Total principal amount of debt $ 66,938 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Pro Forma Three

Months Ended Nine Months Ended Pro Forma Nine

Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Net income (loss) (US GAAP) $ 1,666 $ 720 $ (6,319) $ (6,219) Depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A") 7,922 3,516 16,934 8,893 Stock compensation expense (non-cash) 1,597 1,715 4,763 5,093 Interest expense 3,105 2,529 8,510 7,068 (Gain) loss on derivatives not designated as hedges 237 313 3,392 (193) Net cash received in (paid for) settlement of derivative instruments (196) 166 (737) 313 Other excluded items ** (45) (161) 54 (377) Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 14,286 $ 8,798 $ 26,597 $ 14,578 ** Other excluded items include interest income, reorganization items and other non-recurring income and expense. Derivative Activity Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Change in fair value of derivatives not designated as hedges $ (41) $ (479) $ (2,655) $ (120) Net cash received in (paid for) settlement of derivative instruments (196) 166 (737) 313 Net gain (loss) on derivatives not designated as hedges $ (237) $ (313) $ (3,392) $ 193 Reconciliation of interest payable in cash to interest expense Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Interest expense (GAAP) $ 3,105 $ 2,529 $ 8,510 $ 7,068 Amortization of debt discount and paid-in-kind interest (2,824) (2,177) (7,981) (6,185) Interest payable in cash $ 281 $ 352 $ 529 $ 883

GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORPORATION Other Information and Reconciliations continued (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of capital expenditures Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Net cash used in investing activities (US GAAP) $ (32,005) $ (3,716) $ (58,185) $ (21,235) Cash calls utilized (482) - (1,193) (415) Inventory utilized (1,234) (398) (1,720) (972) Cash proceeds from sale of assets - (463) (26,920) (463) Miscellaneous capitalized costs & ARO adjustments (288) (29) (779) (93) Cost incurred in prior period and paid in current period 7,706 2,505 10,511 648 Capital accrual at period end (12,038) (3,266) (12,038) (3,266) Total capital expenditures $ (38,341) $ (5,367) $ (90,324) $ (25,796) Reconciliation of drilling and completion capital expenditures used in finding and development cost per Mcfe calculations Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Total capital expenditures (per above) $ (38,341) $ (5,367) $ (90,324) $ (25,796) Capitalized internal costs 841 781 2,483 2,305 Total capital expenditures, net of internal costs $ (37,500) $ (4,586) $ (87,841) $ (23,491) Reconciliation of general & administrative expense payable in cash to general and administrative expense (unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 General & administrative expense (GAAP) $ 4,644 $ 3,749 $ 14,643 $ 11,984 Share based compensation (1,573) (986) (4,692) (2,969) Bonus share based compensation - (729) - (2,124) Non-cash rent expense 24 (149) 73 (447) General & administrative expense payable in cash $ 3,095 $ 1,885 $ 10,024 $ 6,444 Oil and natural gas production (Mcfe) 7,789 3,661 16,617 9,285 General and administrative expense payable in cash per Mcfe $ 0.40 $ 0.51 $ 0.60 $ 0.69

