Goodrich Petroleum To Participate At Upcoming Event

HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will be presenting at  the following virtual conference:

Tuohy Brothers 11th Annual Energy Conference
2020 Format – Virtual
Presenting and conducting 1 on 1s
Day/Time: August 5th/1:00 – 4:00 p.m. EST

A copy of the latest corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/presentations.

Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".

